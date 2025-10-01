Flotilla, the attack by the former Israeli ambassador: "A provocation organized by Hamas"

Dror Eydar * 01 ottobre 2025 a

a

a

This is a flotilla organized by Hamas and for Hamas. A violent political provocation not intended to help Gaza, but to harm Israel and Italy together. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made public the names of the people linked to the flotilla and to Hamas (including the front company — Cyber Neptune — that owns most of the yachts). The flotilla has no humanitarian aims, but is a provocation in the service of Hamas. The Italian and Spanish participants are useful idiots serving the global jihad. Israel is on the front line against the global jihad. Europe is next for these jihadists, Italy included. Look at the streets of Europe. There are almost no Jews there, and antisemitism is still strong. The flotilla activists rejected all Israeli proposals to choose a legal and peaceful route: to unload their cargo at a port near Gaza (Ashkelon) and from there transfer the aid to Gaza. They rejected the Italian government’s proposal to unload their cargo at a port in Cyprus and from there to Gaza. They rejected the Vatican’s proposal for a similar solution, demonstrating they have no interest in humanitarian aid but rather in a provocation serving Hamas. Israel announced it will not allow them to forcefully breach the legally recognized maritime blockade and enter the combat zone. This is a matter of risking their lives. The blockade is also approved by international law and must be effective, otherwise a dangerous situation will be created. Israel also announced it will make every effort to ensure the participants’ safety, unless they resort to violence and endanger the lives of Israelis. Just now, when there is hope for an agreement under President Trump’s proposal, which Israel has accepted, this provocation could jeopardize efforts for a ceasefire and an agreement. After all this, it is important to note that the flotilla is supposed to enter Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, and profane the sanctity of the holiday. While Israel fasts and prays, soldiers included, we will have to face these stupid provocations and desecrate our most sacred day. This is already unforgivable!

* Israeli former ambassador