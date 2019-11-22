Koala salvato dalle fiamme. Il dramma dell'animaletto

Un koala rischia di morire bruciato dalle fiamme, ma una donna coraggiosa si getta nel fuoco e lo salva da una morte terribile. Il video fa il giro del mondo e la signora diventa la nuova eroina dei social.

In questi giorni, una serie di incendi ha devastato diverse zone dell’Australia, in particolare quella del New South Wales, e avrebbero ucciso circa 350 koala. Nel video dei vigili del fuoco si vede un koala scappare dalle fiamme e cercare riparo su un albero nel disperato tentativo di salvarsi ma Toni, una signora bionda, gli corre incontro, si leva la maglietta per avvolgere il mammifero marsupiale australiano, gravemente ustionato, e lo porta in un luogo sicuro dove bagna con l’acqua dorso e zampe ferite.

Strazianti i latrati di dolore del “piccolo orso”, poi trasferito in una struttura protetta. I medici dell’ospedale di Port Macquarie, dove sono stati già soccorsi oltre 30 animali, hanno spiegato che circa il 75% delle aree andate in fumo facevano parte dell'habitat primario dei koala.