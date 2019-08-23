ilTempo TV

RENOVA wins Red Dot Award for Brands & Communication Design

di AdnKronos

23 Agosto 2019

- RENOVA's Creative Director Jack Sanders believes that one of RENOVA's main goals is to improve the lives of its users effectively and efficiently. The branding consists of relaxing imagery and natural colors, providing similar feelings associated with the related products.

Other integral members of the team at RENOVA include Senior Designer Maggie Wu, Art Director Kendo Gao, and Web Designer Tony Tang who worked tirelessly to make the concept a reality.

The Red Dot awards ceremony will take place on November 1st in Berlin.

About RENOVA

RENOVA, which launched June 5, 2018, focuses on quality refillable pod devices, to fit the needs of the e-cigarette industry. RENOVA drove its success with the 'ZERO', introducing its patented Press to Fill system and made the best use of VAPORESSO's renowned CCELL coil.

For more information about RENOVA visit: https://www.renovavapor.com

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO is a leading atomization company with quality design and innovation in the global e-cigarette industry. With their continuous research into core technologies, VAPORESSO defines its strength inside a sleek and modern exterior - a sophisticated yet stylish brand.

About Red Dot

Founded in 1955 by German design association Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, Red Dot is one of the design industry's most recognized awards. With its intention of finding the best in design and creative ideas from designers, agencies, and companies, Red Dot attracts over 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries each year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964126/RENOVA_Red_Dot_Award.jpg  

