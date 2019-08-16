ilTempo TV

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management Confers Honorary Doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel

di AdnKronos

16 Agosto 2019

- - Press Accreditation Procedure for the Event Now Open

LEIPZIG, Germany, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We would like to invite you to participate in the press accreditation procedure for the conferral of HHL's honorary doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 31, 2019.

The conferral will take place within the framework of the graduation ceremony for international students of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management at the Leipzig Opera House, starting at 9:00 am. Christine Lagarde will deliver the laudatory address. Accreditation may be obtained from 8:00 am.

The Central German Broadcasting Station MDR will head the pool for TV footage.

The pool will be headed up around 11:00 am. The pictures will be made available live by MDR from around until estimated 12:30 (speeches included). This material will later be available under the title HHL_Ehren_Ankunft and under the title HHL_Merkel_Ehrendok via +49 (0)341 300 4712.The MDR kindly asks to report your requirements by August 29, 2019 to the email address: koordination-mdr-nachmittag@mdr.de.

Photographers and journalists without cameras may apply for accreditation using the method detailed below. We may have to select those receiving accreditation.

Start of accreditation process: August 14, 2019

End of accreditation process: August 22, 2019

Notification of selection: from August 26, 2019

To apply for accreditation, please use the following website:

https://hhl-akkreditierungsantrag.eventbrite.de

Please use EDW_Akkreditierung as the password.

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (HHL)

HHL is a university-level private business school with the right to award doctoral and post-doctoral degrees. HHL was the first private German business school to be accredited by AACSB in 2004 and was able to renew this status for the fourth time just recently.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961319/HHL_Kanzler_Kolling_und_Rektor_Stubner.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961320/Bundeskanzlerin_Angela_Merkel.jpg

Contact:Eva Echterhoff, HHL Graduate School of Managementpresse@hhl.de+49 (0)341-9851614

 

