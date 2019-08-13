ilTempo TV

One Tree Can Save the World - InitiativeTree Launches Its Worldwide Network Tree Planting Program

di AdnKronos

13 Agosto 2019

- - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

The time has come: The program "InitiativeTree" just started. The worldwide tree planting program will save the world one tree at a time. The visionaries behind the initiative firmly believe in a better and greener future with more trees and want to help nature slowly recover, rebuild, and survive. With the help of the community, everyone can take part in this world changing initiative.

The steps to plant a tree are simple. The concept is: The bigger the Initiative Tree-Community, the higher the investment - and the greener the future. Everyone who wants to be part of it receives an invitation link which they then sent to friends and family members. This brings participants one step closer to planting a tree in Paraguay. By expanding the community with the links, the participants could plant up to three trees.

Initiative Tree was founded to make the world a better place. To date, humanity and its industrial revolution have cut down half of the whole forest stand on this world. To stop this and rebuild nature you have to start with yourself first. Therefore, the founders plant trees with their own investment. They believe that our good deeds can stop earth's deterioration and may even save its lungs. Their motto: anyone can plant a tree.

Website  https://initiative-tree.com/

Contact: info@initiative-tree.com

Initiative Tree Umweltbotschafter e.V.   Mercedesstr. 35  71384 Weinstadt Germany   Company Registration No. VR723438

 

