Osborne+Co Receives Masterplan Approval on Ambitious £400M Belfast Placemaking Project

di AdnKronos

14 Giugno 2019

- It is set to revive Belfast by linking the city centre with wider East Belfast, repopulating the city and becoming a new eco-system for the city's creative/tech business economy. Through office space for c.  8000 jobs, c. 675 apartments, a hotel, cultural and leisure facilities, River Lagan bridge improvements and creative work spaces it reimagines the former industrial site as a new thriving hub of Belfast. It is one of the most complex placemaking projects in the world, coming at this critical time against the backdrop of BREXIT, no power sharing executive and a community that has been historically divided. Its vision is to deliver a world-class waterfront locale and regeneration for the city that puts Belfast and its people on a global stage.   

Conor Osborne, Director of Osborne+Co commented: "The Waterside has the potential to make a profound difference to Belfast. We see it as a tool to help drive workplace and cultural evolution in Belfast. This approval sends out a powerful signal that Belfast is open for business and ready to succeed on a global scale." The project is being overseen by Placemaking visionary and Osborne+Co Chairman, Chris Kane who previously led the development of BBC's £2BN property strategy and estate transformation. Flan McNamara, former Project Director on the £2BN London Bridge Quarter (& The Shard) is Construction Director.

Privately owned, the founding directors of Osborne+Co have delivered more than 20m Sq Ft of developments across four continents worth £2.5BN to date. A truly global player, the company is currently working on 15 projects in seven countries but The Waterside is the most ambitious in the company's history. Driving the vanguard of change in the global real estate sector, Osborne+Co's vision is to deliver best in class developments with a specific focus on the end user client, which may be a city such as Belfast and its people, or the biggest multinationals in the world. This built-to-suit disruptive approach sees them working hand-in-hand in delivering the global property requirements to multinationals such as HSBC, Nestle, Santander, Citi Group and Standard Chartered.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901849/Osborne_Co_Waterside_Belfast.jpg

