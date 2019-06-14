ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Haier ranks among BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands

di AdnKronos

14 Giugno 2019

- It is the first time for the company to take a position in the list thanks to its business model innovation.

Haier stands in an all-new category of the ranking called the "IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem brand" which sends out new signals about brand strategy during the IoT era. Haier, which has been well known as a world's first-class brand of home appliances in the past ten years, now is recognized as the sole IoT ecosystem brand and it is the first brand listed in this category.

The company has established a unique ecosystem experience model by providing networked appliances and customized smart homes which not only helps build out the greater ecosystem of the smart home, but also takes the leading role in setting international standard.

Haier's Internet of Food (IoF), Internet of Clothing (IoC) are the leaders in defining the international standards for the IoT, paving the way for the full deployment of the IoT ecosystem in terms of technology and standards.

COSMOPlat, an industrial network platform of Haier, is the carrying platform for ecosystem brand. It is spreading a large-scale customization model which revolves around user experience and the creation of an open and multi-party interactive co-creation & sharing platform, instead of simply replacing people with robots or equipment connections or facilitating transactions.

To date, the platform has nurtured 15 emerging ecosystems. It has been replicated in 11 territories and 20 countries, building a greater ecosystem for world-wide customers, encompassing sectors such as clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, well-being, medical, and education, among others.

Haier's management model for ecosystem brand called Rendanheyi highlights that every person and every stakeholder in Haier's ecosystem is a hub. It has been successfully applied across the U.S.' GE home appliances, New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel, Japan's Sanyo, Italy's Candy and other international brands acquired by Haier, forming a greater ecosystem of international brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902149/Haier_ranks_among_BrandZ_Top_100_Most_Valuable_Global_Brands.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
La vendetta della Cipriani. Così fa a pezzi la Vignali

La vendetta della Cipriani. Così fa a pezzi la Vignali

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

La De André si lascia andare. Guarda come doma il "vitello" Gennaro

La De André si lascia andare. Fuoco e fiamme a letto con Gennaro

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Terapia chetogenica nelle malattie endocrino-metaboliche

Terapia chetogenica contro l'obesità

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Aidi, bomba atomica. Ecco per chi è impazzito Verratti

Aidi, bomba atomica. Ecco per chi è impazzito Verratti

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Meghan riappare così. Alla parata per la Regina con Harry e Kate

Meghan riappare così. Alla parata per la Regina con Harry e Kate

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

"So che ti piace...". Imperdonabile gaffe dello youtuber con la d'Urso

"So che ti piace...". Imperdonabile gaffe dello youtuber con la d'Urso

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33