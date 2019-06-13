- PARIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodology: the Organe Contemporary Art Museum which manages the Abode of Chaos wished to measure the Internet popularity of Contemporary Art Museums in France in as reliable a manner as possible.

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/06/artprice-headquarters-vanitas.png]

After consultation with the statisticians and econometricians at Server Group and Artprice we agreed that only Google's 'ecosystem' (search engine, Google Maps, Google Street View, Google Earth, Google Photos, and others Google applications) is indisputably the only legitimate reference on the Internet, both in terms of the number of users and visibility, but also in terms of reliability with real-time security measures that Google uses to avoid fraud.

Google is the only internet operator to systematically post all the cultural venues of each country all over the world. To date, we are not aware of any Contemporary Art Museum in France that has refused to appear in Google's applications. In fact, Google is today considered by 97% of the French population as the only player to have replaced the old French directories (white and yellow pages). Opinions posted on Google are not influenced or impacted by Google's commercial initiatives or those of any third parties. From that point of view, Google's services are totally unique on the Internet.

The methodology adopted involved identifying all Contemporary Art Museums, whatever their location, with more than 500 opinions/reviews to their names. This high number avoids any distortions that could be associated with smaller samples.

This ranking, legally verified by a notary public, may not under any circumstances be Interpreted as a qualitative ranking; it only provides an econometric analysis of the massive flows of information from Google's databanks. All the museum names mentioned in this ranking, and in particular the description of Google's ecosystem, are the property of their respective authors.

Only the report drawn up by the notary public is authentic in terms of the timestamp.

Read the 99-page report at: https://artpressagency.wordpress.com/classementgoogle/

Ranking: https://artpressagency.wordpress.com/2019/06/13/artprice-ranking-of-contemporary-art-museums-in-france-google-opinions-methodology-and-facts-legally-verified/

About Artprice:

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf).

Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications.

For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2018 published last March 2019: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018

Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.

About the Artron Group:

"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials.

Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website."

Artron's Web: www.Artron.net

