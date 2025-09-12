From jihadists to Hamas: the secret report on the terror network behind Flotilla mission (english version)

Foto: LaPresse

Giulia Sorrentino 12 settembre 2025 a

a

a

A document reviewed by Il Tempo and drafted by the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs reveals all the ties behind the Global Sumud Flotilla, an initiative presented as a major humanitarian operation but which appears to have stronger links with individuals considered close to Hamas—and not only Hamas.

The document states that, in fact, beyond Hamas, other names connected to Palestinian terrorism are mentioned: “Some members of the steering committee of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) have participated in meetings with representatives of terrorist organizations designated by the United States, including Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). In addition, they have provided funding to various organizations in the Gaza Strip.”

It further notes that, as already observed, there is a direct link between GSF and March to Gaza: in particular, after the events in Greece, the initiative “March to Gaza Greece” significantly promoted GSF activities. It was on August 10 when the “Day of Rage” was organized by pro-Palestinian groups, and according to the Ministry, among the participants were affiliations leading back to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Moreover, there is a direct connection between March to Gaza Greece and its principal coordinator in Greece, Paris Laftsis, and Saif Abukeshek, the global coordinator of the March to Gaza initiative. Abukeshek maintains an extensive network of contacts worldwide, among whom one particularly important name emerges: Yahia Sarri, a well-known cleric in Algeria with direct ties to Hamas and a member of a religious body in Algeria affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Together, Abukeshek and Sarri organized a march of thousands of activists from Cairo toward the Rafah Crossing. Since last August, the global March to Gaza initiative, under Abukeshek’s leadership, along with March to Gaza Greece, has actively promoted the activities of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

This element sheds light on the fact that all of Islamic terrorism has links with the Flotilla, and that it is not only Hamas that appears among the groups that directly or indirectly sponsor an initiative that seems less and less humanitarian.

Then comes the long list of suspicious figures: Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri, a humanitarian activist, Malaysian citizen born in 1987 in Scotland, founder and CEO of Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), who “supported the financing of several initiatives benefiting entities in Gaza affiliated with Hamas. Among other activities, he funded the construction of a building for the Office of Social Development, an institution operating under Hamas rule.” At the inauguration ceremony, Al-Nuri was photographed alongside Ghazi Hamad, a senior official of Hamas’ political bureau.

Then there is Marouan Ben Guettaia, another member of the steering committee of the Global Sumud Flotilla: an Algerian pro-Palestinian activist affiliated with the Soumoud Convoy. He maintains personal ties, among others, with Yahia Sarri, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and has also been pictured in meetings with Youssef Hamdan, Hamas’ representative in Algeria.

Another member of the Flotilla’s steering committee is Wael Nawar, who previously served as coordinator and spokesperson of the Soumoud Convoy, and who has met with representatives of Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In February 2025, Nawar also participated in the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader killed in an Israeli strike.

Also mentioned in the report is Zaher Birawi, chairman of the EuroPal Forum and of the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza, considered one of the founders of the Flotilla. In 2013, Israel—despite his denials—described Birawi as a “senior Hamas operative in Europe,” and in 2012 he appeared at several events alongside Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died a year ago.