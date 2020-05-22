cerca

Huawei Launches CloudFabric 2.0 Solution, Leading Data Center Networks into the Intelligence Era

di AdnKronos

22 Maggio 2020

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS) 2020 recently held in Shenzhen, Huawei launched its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Center Network Solution, an upgraded solution that delivers high-density 400GE super capacity, zero-packet-loss intelligent experience, and autonomous driving, leading data center networks into the intelligence era.

"With the pervasive use of AI across industries, enterprise data centers that carry a large number of mission-critical services are evolving into the brains of enterprises," said Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain. "We're stepping into an intelligence era with data as the key production factor. Data center networks are facing a series of challenges, such as 10-fold surges in data volume, packet-loss-induced computing power loss, and delayed TTM and fault rectification."

Huawei CloudFabric 2.0 solution copes with these challenges using the following key capabilities:

Leon Wang continued, "Data is increasingly becoming an important strategic resource and a new production factor, and AI has become ubiquitous in multiple phases of data processing. As such, we have upgraded our CloudFabric solution to build ultra-broadband, lossless, and fully intelligent data center networks, helping enterprises mine intelligence from data, accelerate digital transformation, and promote digital economy development."

In summary, this release is not only the upgrade of Huawei's solution, but also a joint innovation between Huawei and leading customers in the finance, Internet, and carrier industries. Adhering to the concept of leading data center networks into the intelligence era, Huawei data center network products and solutions have already served more than 9200 customers worldwide, and will continue to strive to create more value for customers.

