cerca

comunicati

The Office of Nikita Sychev, Legal Counsel of Suleiman Kerimov, Issues a Statement After the French Court Drops All Charges

di AdnKronos

21 Maggio 2020

The Office of Nikita Sychev, Legal Counsel of Suleiman Kerimov, Issues a Statement After the French Court Drops All Charges

MOSCOW, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the proposal of the French judge, SWIRU HOLDING AG concluded a Public Interest Judicial Agreement (CJIP) with the Public Prosecutor of Nice, which was approved by the President of the Court on 11 May 2020. 

 

 

As their client has been mentioned in connection with this case, Suleiman Kerimov's lawyers point out that he is not under any investigation in this case and that he has never been convicted by any court whatsoever, in France or abroad.

The French courts have thus officially dismissed the allegations made by the former Nice Prosecutor against Suleiman Kerimov of having carried out money-laundering operations. These accusations - whose unfounded nature has now been confirmed - caused serious prejudice to Suleiman Kerimov, since they constituted the sole basis for the sanctions imposed on him by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170967/Suleiman_Kerimov.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"
Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

Riaperture e spostamenti: cosa cambiaEcco il testo del nuovo decreto

Riaperture e spostamenti. Ecco il testo del decreto

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Salvini: "Senza occhiali? Mamma mia... "

Salvini: "Senza occhiali? Mamma mia... "

Caos alla Camera. Così la Cunial se la prende con Mattarella e Bill Gates

Caos alla Camera. Così la Cunial se la prende con Mattarella e Bill Gates | VIDEO

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33