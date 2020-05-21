cerca

Suvoda IRT Launches API-Integration with Veeva Vault EDC

21 Maggio 2020

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a SaaS provider of Interactive Response Technology (IRT) for clinical trial randomization and drug supply chain management, officially launched its integration with Veeva Systems' Clinical Data Management System (CDMS). This IRT and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) integration offers study teams in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals a seamless flow of data between two best-in-class software solutions. The integration was built to streamline and optimize complex clinical trial processes.

There is a vital market need to harmonize processes that occur in separate systems. This integration gives clients the convenience and efficiency of a single solution without sacrificing the advanced functionality of leading standalone systems. Moreover, it mitigates risk for trial teams by avoiding the human error inherent in manual data duplication. 

The collaboration between Suvoda and Veeva has already proved beneficial for a Phase II randomized, double-blind study conducted by Cara Therapeutics. "Working with these two companies has created simplicity at every level, removed manual data entry, and brought cohesiveness to all the stakeholders involved in our program," said Dr. Catherine Munera, Cara's Head of Biometrics.

Since announcing the partnership in September 2019, Suvoda's and Veeva's product teams have collaborated to develop and offer a streamlined solution with predictable implementations. "Together, our best-in-breed solutions create operational efficiency, improve the quality of trial data and empower sponsors to manage complexity with ease," said Jagath Wanninayake, President and CEO of Suvoda.

"Companies today need more flexibility when running clinical trials. We are happy partnering with Suvoda to provide an integration that improves operational flexibility and supports greater automation of traditionally manual tasks," added Richard Young, VP Vault CDMS, Veeva.

About Suvoda LLC

Suvoda is an innovative SaaS company, focused on transforming clinical trials using the power of technology. Suvoda's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system solves complex patient randomization and clinical trial supply chain challenges, so that customers have peace of mind to focus on their patients. Suvoda IRT sets clinical trials up for success by offering a variety of configurable and customizable features, powerful reporting, and advanced functionality, built to support complex and innovative study designs. Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Suvoda has offices and staff around the world, offering exceptional customer and advisory services to biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.suvoda.com.

