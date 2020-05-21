cerca

comunicati

Mhome Group Sees Positive Prospects despite the COVID-19 Outbreak as Prefabricated Construction Market Presents New Opportunities in China

di AdnKronos

21 Maggio 2020

Mhome Group Sees Positive Prospects despite the COVID-19 Outbreak as Prefabricated Construction Market Presents New Opportunities in China

WUHAN, China, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.sz), a top Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, is looking at positive market prospects in the following three quarters as the economy gradually gets back on track after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mhome Group has developed a strategic layout of one "main," which is the smart housing manufacturing business, with the support of "two wings," the modern agriculture and industrial revitalization of small towns, to establish an industrial ecosystem and alliance.

Taking a technology-centric approach, Mhome Group implements advance co-design strategy with key partners at an initial stage, and focuses on sales recovery and promotes the development of SEPC (service, engineering, procurement, construction) and EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) businesses with the full strength and wisdom of the team.

He Fei, Co-CEO of Mhome Group, commented that the pandemic presented both challenges and opportunities to the real estate and construction industries.

"The capital chain, sales, land acquisition and supply were greatly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the time of crisis is also a process for the industry and market to reorganize the order. For Mhome Group, which has built an innovative business model focusing on smart housing manufacturing and pioneering technologies in the prefabricated construction industry, we are expecting to take a new leadership in the real estate industry, and with China's post-outbreak policy support, we are also looking at bigger space for development," said Mr. He.

Mhome Group's smart housing manufacturing is an integration of real estate development and prefabricated construction, a unique approach that gives the company a leading edge in the new era of infrastructure development compare to the conventional general contracting model.

"China has a timeline for building prefabrication since 2016, that prefabricated construction should constitute 15 percent and 30 percent of the total new constructions by year 2020 and 2025 respectively, and we still have a long way towards achieving the goal," noted Mr. He. "Mhome Group's smart housing manufacturing strategy will make full use of our comprehensive advantages to become a champion of the industry with advanced technologies and efficient operation in a nationwide scope."

Mhome Group opened manufacturing bases in Hubei and Shenyang in 2013 that have been committed to support the development of China's prefabricated construction market. Under the smart housing manufacturing strategy and with the support of national and local policies, the company's prefabrication business has expanded footprints to 13 cities across China in 2019.

About Mhome

Mhome Group (000667.sz) was established in 1989 as a developer of residential and urban homes properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture and industrial revitalization of small towns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171460/Future_City_Mhome_Group.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"
Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

Riaperture e spostamenti: cosa cambiaEcco il testo del nuovo decreto

Riaperture e spostamenti. Ecco il testo del decreto

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Salvini: "Senza occhiali? Mamma mia... "

Salvini: "Senza occhiali? Mamma mia... "

Caos alla Camera. Così la Cunial se la prende con Mattarella e Bill Gates

Caos alla Camera. Così la Cunial se la prende con Mattarella e Bill Gates | VIDEO

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33