ICHOM Launches Its Conference Series 2020 Led By Professor Michael E. Porter

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) launches the new Conference Series 2020, a number of online events running throughout 2020. The first webinar takes place on 27 May 2020.

Harvard University Professor Michael E. Porter, co-founder and board chairman of ICHOM, will be leading the first webinar. Regarding the series, he shares, "I am delighted to announce the ICHOM 2020 Conference Series. The series provides the most up to date information on value-based healthcare, including essential insights from key experts at the forefront of the value transformation journey. These discussions are critical to driving further implementation and innovation in value-based health care."

The Conference Series brings together leaders in healthcare from around the world and will include topics such as leadership in a VBHC environment, implementation case studies, how to overcome the challenges of PROM capture and the role of telemedicine in VBHC. Participants can expect opportunities to engage with thought leaders in healthcare strategy, who will discuss the importance of outcome measures and ensuring the patient remains central to all initiatives.

The ICHOM Board will also share their strategy for the next three years and beyond including standard set evolution, implementation and benchmarking, partnership plans and community development.

The series will include virtual events taking place in May, June, July, September and November and each delegate will receive free access to ICHOM's new online community: ICHOM Connect enabling pre and post event discussions.

To decide on the content for the events, a Conference Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC) has been created. Members include Jan Hazelzet, Professor of Healthcare Quality and Outcomes, ErasmusMC; Pieter de Bey, Director, Santeon; Professor Elizabeth Teisberg, Executive Director - Value Institute for Health and Care, University of Texas, Stefan Larsson, Senior Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group; Nicola Bedlington, Special Advisor, European Patients' Forum; Dayenne Zwaagman, Co-founder, Hart4Onderzoek/Heart4Research, which is the first platform of patient representatives in the Netherlands.

More Information on ICHOM:

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

