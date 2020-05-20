cerca

Ascent Aerospace Installs Large Format Additive Manufacturing Machine

20 Maggio 2020

SANTA ANA, California, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration solutions, is proud to announce that its large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) machine has been installed and is operational in Santa Ana, CA, co-located with Ascent's composite tooling shop, autoclave and clean room. 

Ascent's investment in the machine was announced in the summer of 2019 to bring the advantages of additive manufacturing to the aerospace tooling sector.  By leveraging its deep expertise in tooling to rapidly design and build additive solutions, Ascent Aerospace will bring tools such as low-temperature layup molds, masters, trimming/drilling fixtures, and vacuum holding fixtures to market faster than ever before.  

The LFAM machine has an industry leading build area, providing customers in aerospace, automotive, maritime, energy and others the opportunity to benefit from large-scale printed composite tooling.  By combining this technology with Ascent's in-house tooling expertise and heritage engineering capability, it will be possible to fabricate and deliver production-ready fixtures and molds with significantly reduced lead-times compared to traditional metallic tooling.  The wide variety of materials that are compatible with the LFAM, such as ABS, Polycarbonate, Nylon, and PESU, will allow Ascent to create tailored solutions to meet customer needs and specifications. 

Ascent Aerospace will be hosting a live webinar in the beginning of June as a virtual launch of the LFAM machine.  Register for the webinar today to see footage of the machine in action, view a presentation by the product manager and more.  To register for the event, please click here.  Additional information on the webinar to follow.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries. As the largest tooling group in the industry, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with customers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com  Tel: +1-586-464-4122 www.ascentaerospace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170369/Ascent_Additive_Manufacturing_Machine_Installation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591555/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

