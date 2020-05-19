cerca

QPS Continues to Expand UPLC-HRMS Quantitation Capabilities to Support Gene Therapy and Protein Drug Development

di AdnKronos

19 Maggio 2020

QPS Continues to Expand UPLC-HRMS Quantitation Capabilities to Support Gene Therapy and Protein Drug Development

NEWARK, Delaware, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services, is reinforcing its focus on qualitative and quantitative bioanalysis of biotherapeutics. QPS announces an expanded and upgraded fleet of high-resolution mass spectrometers (HRMS), with the addition of three new TripleTOF® HRMS systems for GLP quantitation, two in the Newark, Delaware facility and one in the Suzhou, China laboratory. As part of this expansion, QPS has hired Larry Mallis, Ph.D., Director of Bioanalysis, to lead the newly merged biotherapeutics and biomarkers Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) quantitation team in Delaware.

The QPS facility in Newark, Delaware, now has four high-resolution mass spectrometers: two 6600+, one 6600, and one 5600, all of which are being used for Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) quantitation and metabolite identification.

"QPS has been closely watching the trends in the market and we are committed to responding to the needs of our clients by dedicating four of the five TripleTOF® Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography–High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (UPLC-HRMS) systems to quantitation of oligonucleotides and intact proteins," said John Kolman, VP, Global Head of Translational Medicine, QPS LLC.

"This increase in capacity and capability comes at a pivotal moment for QPS in China, as we continue our two-decades-long global effort to support the pharma industry in developing antiviral therapeutics and/or vaccines. This has become a higher priority in view of the new public health concerns due to the novel coronavirus," said Yondong Zhu, VP, Head of Bioanalytical Services, QPS China.

Larry Mallis, Ph.D., leader of the newly formed team in Newark, Delaware, built his career in the pharmaceutical industry (BMS, Wyeth, and Merck), before moving into the CRO industry, most recently as Director of Bioanalytical Operations at Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute. This new group now has all the necessary LC-MS and other chromatographic technology for PK/PD bioanalysis to support clients in drug discovery and development of rare diseases. This group's expertise lies in the quantitation of oligonucleotides, peptides, intact proteins, and highly hydrophilic low-molecular-weight metabolite biomarkers by UPLC-HRMS, or by immunoaffinity UPLC-MS/MS (tandem mass spectrometry), or by hybridization-LC-fluorescence.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

Since 1995, QPS has provided discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. QPS has CLIA-certified and GLP-compliant laboratories ready to fast-track your novel coronavirus and COVID-19 RT-qPCR/QPCR and Serological Assays and vaccine development programs. For more information, visit www.qps.com or email info@qps.com.

QPS CONTACT:

Name: Gabrielle Pastore  Phone: 1-302-635-4290  Email: Gabrielle.Pastore@qps.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169522/QPS_laboratory.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169523/Larry_Mallis.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805158/QPS_Logo.jpg

