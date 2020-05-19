cerca

comunicati

PCI Geomatics Introduces Geomatica Cloud

di AdnKronos

19 Maggio 2020

PCI Geomatics Introduces Geomatica Cloud

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI Geomatics, a world leading developer of remote sensing and photogrammetric software and systems, announced today the availability of Geomatica Cloud on the cloudeo marketplace.

"PCI Geomatics offers leading edge technology to extract information from UAV, aerial, satellite optical and SAR imagery. Improving access to this technology is a key focus of our business transformation. The cloudeo marketplace represents exciting opportunities to expose our technology to more customers and partners who conduct their day to day business leveraging cloud architectures," said June McAlarey, President and CEO of PCI Geomatics.

PCI Geomatics will initially offer access to its software on a subscription basis through cloudeo, an online marketplace to access imagery, software and infrastructure as a service. Flexible subscriptions will be offered, with opportunities to develop flexible automated workflows that leverage the rich capability of Geomatica and the powerful Python API functionality.

"We are pleased to welcome PCI Geomatics to our marketplace. Geomatica offers excellent capability, and combined with our data offerings and infrastructure, we are confident this will create more possibilities for innovative uses of earth observation imagery and analysis," said Dr. Manfred Krischke, CEO of cloudeo.

Further information about PCI Geomatics can be found at www.pcigeomatics.com/geomatica-cloud.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170138/PCI_Geomatics_PCI_Geomatics_Introduces_Geomatica_Cloud.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

Riaperture e spostamenti: cosa cambiaEcco il testo del nuovo decreto

Riaperture e spostamenti. Ecco il testo del decreto

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33