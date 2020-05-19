cerca

comunicati

LTO Philippines Launches New Online Portal From DERMALOG

di AdnKronos

19 Maggio 2020

LTO Philippines Launches New Online Portal From DERMALOG

The Philippine Land Transportation Office (LTO) is one of the island state's most essential authorities providing all services related to land transportation. Supported by the German company DERMALOG, the agency has launched a new portal that gives Philippine citizens online access to all LTO services without long waiting times

MANILA, Philippines and HAMBURG, Germany, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying for a driver's license, registering a car or paying fees – all this is now possible online in the Philippines. The Land Transportation Office has launched its new website portal.lto.gov.ph on May 18.

The portal provides fast and 24/7 access to the agency's services via computer, tablet or smartphone. Especially in times of COVID-19 and the resulting limitations on freedom of movement, the new system presents a significant benefit. After registering, citizens can apply for their driver's license, register their car or make an appointment at one of the LTO branches. Cashless payment, for all fines and fees, is now also possible online. This is time and money saving; the portal's launch means that many fees will no longer apply.

The new online portal of LTO is combined with a so-called LTMS (Land Transport Management System). It includes an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) from DERMALOG with face and fingerprint identification, which prevents false or double identities. Furthermore, the new system allows an easy integration of services of other government agencies in the Philippines.

LTO employees also benefit from the agency's transformation. Requests can be processed with a few clicks thanks to the new system. This saves time and high costs for the Land Transportation Office. "The new LTO portal is one of the key steps on our way to becoming a frontline government agency showcasing fast and efficient public service for a progressive land transport sector," says LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante.

As a leading system integrator in the field of government digitization, DERMALOG has developed the portal and Land Transport Management System (LTMS) for LTO. To implement LTO's extensive modernization, the company has also built a complete state of the art data center in Manila with the capacity of more than 5 petabytes and more than 1 million transactions per day.

The new portal makes LTO the most progressive agency in the Philippines and one of the most advanced government agencies worldwide.

Picture at http://www.apimages.com

Press contact

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations

Tel.: +49(40)413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

La fidanzata di Conte sotto inchiesta antiriciclaggio. I sospetti della Banca d'Italia

Riaperture e spostamenti: cosa cambiaEcco il testo del nuovo decreto

Riaperture e spostamenti. Ecco il testo del decreto

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33