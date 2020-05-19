Half-year Figures: ZEISS Looks Back on Good First Six Months Overall

Half-year revenue reaches 3.2 billion euros (+6% compared to prior year) – EBIT at 455 million euros (+12 million euros compared to prior year)

- The Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology and Medical Technology segments contributed in particular to growth in the first six months

- Initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic felt particularly in Q2

- ZEISS portfolio ensures stability even during the COVID-19 pandemic

- Difficult to form outlook on further progression of fiscal year

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall, the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20 (ended 31 March 2020) went well for the ZEISS Group. It saw its revenue rise by 6 percent (compared to 3 percent) to EUR 3.213 billion (first six months of 2018/19: EUR 3.019 billion). 90 percent of this sum was generated by markets outside Germany. At EUR 455 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were slightly higher than the previous year (EUR 443 million). The EBIT margin was at 14.2%. Incoming orders hit EUR 3.601 billion (1st six months of 2018/19: EUR 3.161 billion).

"Overall, we were successful during the first half of the fiscal year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy – including on ZEISS' lines of business," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, ZEISS President and CEO. He continued: "ZEISS' resilience measures will help it combat the current challenges in the best possible way."

At this time it is not possible to make a reliable prediction for the 2019/20 fiscal year due to the global uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please visit https://www.zeiss.com/corporate/int/newsroom/press-releases/2020/zeiss-half-year-figures-2019-20.html for full text version.

