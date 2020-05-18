Sunport Power Releases New High Efficiency MWT PV Modules

cerca

18 Maggio 2020

WUXI, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class solar module manufacturer Sunport Power, has recently launched the second-generation high efficiency MWT C series and D series modules. Using patented Metal Wrap Through (MWT) technology, Sunport's classic C6-II and full black D6-II modules offer higher power and greater flexibility of application.

Increased Power Output

The second-generation C6-II and D6-II solar panels feature multiple upgrades alongside an increased power output up to 375W. The MWT technology abandons traditional solder ribbon design and creates conductive back-sheet interconnection structure, which can avoid soldering stress and micro-cracks of cells to boost long-term reliability. The back-contact design ensures a stable connection of cells regardless of distance and placement. Benefiting from further optimized module layout design and half-cut cells, 40W extra power output has been added to the second-generation products.

"With our goals for the sustainable development, Sunport Power has been pioneering the development of our MWT-based modules, which offer a significant advantage over standard photovoltaic module designs in terms of both performance and durability. Our company will continue to focus on product R&D based on this world-leading technology, creating new and innovative solar solutions for the global market," said Martin Green, Chief Scientist of Sunport Power.

Excellent Performance and Market Prospect

Sunport Power's breakthrough in the back-contact PV modules drives forward the photovoltaic industry from the level of conventional technology to the field of high-efficiency solar panels with an affordable approach. In becoming the only GW-scale MWT cell & module manufacturer in the world, Sunport's first-generation C6 and D6 modules hold the dominant position in the target market across several countries including Italy, Spain, Australia and Poland.

"We are glad that our products have gained recognition in global markets. To date, our full-black rooftop solar modules from D6-series account for more than 50 % of shipment volume in Europe," said Dr. Fengming Zhang, CEO of Sunport Power, "We have also signed an agreement with the biggest PV distributor in Poland, with the plan to provide rooftop solar modules for more than 40,000 local households in the next two years."

Further Development

Given the tremendous success of the first generation of D-Series modules, Sunport is anticipating considerable interest for its new generation products in Europe, Japan and Australia. Through an increasing focus on MWT technology, Sunport is positioning to become a leading solar panel manufacturer in advanced solar technology and make a meaningful impact in the switch to efficient green energy.

About Sunport Power

Sunport Power is dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing solar cells and modules with high efficiency and reliable performance as the world's best solar panel supplier in MWT technology. Since 2012, the company has spearheaded the movement towards replacing fossil energy with solar power. 

For more information, please visit: www.sunportpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169146/Sunport_Power.jpg  

