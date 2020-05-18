cerca

comunicati

Solis to Raise $100M and Double Production Capacity

di AdnKronos

18 Maggio 2020

Solis to Raise $100M and Double Production Capacity

String inverter leader builds new factory to meet global demand for solar

NINGBO, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, announced plans to raise over $100M USD (700M Chinese Yuan), through a non-public offering to finance the expansion of its manufacturing capacity. Facing a rise in the global string inverter market, Ginlong will use these funds to double its production capacity of Solis products to 20GW per year. This expansion will enable Solis to boost its supply to grid-connected and solar-plus-storage projects for customers world-wide.

"The demand for our ultra-reliable Solis inverters has driven this push to double our capacity," says Yiming Wang, Ginlong President. "We are seeing a boost in demand for string inverters over other technologies due to its cost-competitiveness and reliability. This doubling of our production represents an exciting milestone for Solis." 

The expanded factory will add 1,000,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Binhai Industrial park, bringing the company's total capacity to 20GW. Construction plans include a new state-of-the-art R&D center, high-volume production lines equipped with advanced automation machinery, increased warehousing capacity and new offices. A new corporate campus includes state-of-the-art offices, a multi-functional conference center and apartments for dedicated personnel.

"Our new corporate campus will  add more than 500 new jobs to the Solis team, bringing in fresh talent and new ideas to boost innovation and drive growth," adds Wang.

Ginlong raised 533 million yuan during its IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in March of 2019, making it the only publicly-traded company focused exclusively on PV string inverters. Solis has since experienced strong demand fueled by residential, commercial and utility solar markets across Asia, the Americas and Europe. In Q1of this year the company reported its strongest quarter ever with first quarter profits up 766% from 2019.

About Ginlong Technologies

Established in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, go to ginlong.com.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

Da oggi si può licenziare. Decreto rilancio, i 160 giorni di blocco sono scaduti

Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33