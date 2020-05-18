cerca

comunicati

88 Nobel Laureates & World Leaders Call for $1 Trillion to Protect the World's Children in the COVID-19 Era

di AdnKronos

18 Maggio 2020

88 Nobel Laureates & World Leaders Call for $1 Trillion to Protect the World's Children in the COVID-19 Era

NEW DELHI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 88 Nobel Laureates and World Leaders, as part of Laureates and Leaders for Children, issued a statement calling for the world's governments to unite and prioritize the world's children during their lockdowns and in the aftermath.

Founded by 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi, who has fought tirelessly for decades against child labour, slavery and trafficking, Laureates and Leaders for Children highlights challenges faced by the world's most vulnerable children and advocates for solutions.

"We, the Laureates and Leaders for Children, demand that the most marginalized and vulnerable children are not forgotten by governments during this grave crisis and beyond.  We must act now or risk losing an entire generation." – Kailash Satyarthi

Statement excerpts:

COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities in our world. The virus, restrictions placed on the majority of the world's population, and the aftermath will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable.

The pandemic's public health emergency is set to exacerbate the exploitation of children. Trapped in homes to escape the virus, children are at greater risk of sexual abuse and domestic violence. As restrictions are lifted, children will be trafficked, forced out of school and into labour, bearing the burden of sustaining their families. 

If, for once, our world gave the most marginalised children and their families their fair share – 20% of the COVID-19 response for the poorest 20% of humanity – the results would be transformative. One trillion dollars would fund all outstanding UN and charity COVID-19 appeals, cancel two years of all debt repayments from low-income countries, and fund two years of the global gap to meet the SDGs on health, water and sanitation, and education. More than ten million lives would be saved.

We call on leaders of the G20 to take additional action beyond their own borders for those who urgently need coordinated international aid.  We also call on all G20 leaders to honour existing global health commitments.

Signatories include:

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Most Reverend Archbishop Desmond Tutu HRH Prince Ali Al HusseinLeymah Gbowee Kerry KennedyRigoberta Menchu Tum Jose Ramos-HortaMary RobinsonGuy RyderKailash Satyarthi

Laureates and Leaders for Children is an initiative of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation.  The full statement, an accompanying video and signatories are here.

#FairShare4Children

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169254/Laureates_and_Leaders_For_Children_Logo.jpg  Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169253/Laureates_and_Leaders_COVID_19.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169252/Laureates_and_Leaders_Call_for_Children.jpg

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

"Vorrei che lo Stato avesse pagato anche per salvare mio fratello"

"Vorrei che lo Stato avesse pagato anche per salvare mio fratello"

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33