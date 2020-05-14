cerca

comunicati

FP Markets Rated by Investment Trends as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019

di AdnKronos

14 Maggio 2020

FP Markets Rated by Investment Trends as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019

SYDNEY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been rated as the forex & CFD broker with the "Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019" in the recently published Investment Trends 2019 Australia Leverage Trading Report. 

The prestigious accolade came from the Investment Trends 2019 Australia Leverage Trading Report which was based on a broad survey of more than 10,000 investors and traders conducted in November and December 2019. The respondents came from the Investment Trends panel, media houses, online brokers and clients of leverage trading providers.

Investment Trends is a privately owned financial services industry research company based in Sydney, Australia that develops and delivers independent, deep insights research on the behaviours, buying preferences and future needs of investors and intermediaries for the financial services companies that serve them across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA.

As a well-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded in 2005, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

Matt Murphie, Managing Director of FP Markets commented: "We are delighted to be rated as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019 by Investment Trends. The dedicated team at FP Markets work tirelessly to offer clients an unparalleled trading experience by providing consistently tighter spreads and the best in trade execution and it is pleasing to see the hard work recognised by industry experts."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets. 

Notes to EditorsAbout FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering,  please visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168244/FP_Markets_Awards.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg  

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Imprenditore si suicida per la crisi. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo: "Solo promesse"

Imprenditore si suicida nel napoletano. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Rovinati dal coronavirus? "Paga Giuseppe Conte grazie all'articolo 2045"

Rovinati dal virus? Paga Conte: c'è l'articolo 2045

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano (Guarda le foto)
Folla Villa Pamphili (video)

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero
Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Giuseppe Conte viola il suo dpcm semi abbraccio a Silvia Romano

Conte viola il suo dpcm
semi abbraccio a Silvia

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Claudio Borghi: non prendete un euro dal Mes, ecco perché

Non prendete un euro dal Mes
Borghi spiega perché [video]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33