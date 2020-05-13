cerca

Sojern Launches New Interactive COVID-19 Travel Insights Dashboard

di AdnKronos

13 Maggio 2020

Sojern Launches New Interactive COVID-19 Travel Insights Dashboard

Real-time travel data provides travel marketers the tools needed to monitor travel demand and plan for recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, today launched a new interactive dashboard providing real-time COVID-19 travel insights. These insights will empower Sojern's customers, partners and industry leaders to forecast travel demand and make informed decisions about market recovery. Sojern will be providing free and unlimited access to the public via the Sojern website, a service the firm has only ever provided to customers and partners.

The dashboard, updated daily at 10:30pm UTC, will provide market-level details on future searching and booking trends indexed to pre-COVID levels to provide visibility into timing for a recovery in specific destinations. Travel providers can use these insights to help determine when to re-open or when to accelerate marketing to power recovery. Dashboard users will also be able to compare different regions to see when travel is likely to recover in each market.

Sojern decided to make the dashboard public because of the unforeseen popularity our unique travel dataset has generated. People around the world are looking for real-time travel data to help them better understand the impact COVID-19 is having on the global economy.

Sojern Director of Travel Insights Amber Kuo said, "Normally, weekly or even monthly data updates about how consumers are traveling would be acceptable to inform marketing campaigns. However, in COVID times, travel marketers are feeling stressed and uncertain about the future. Providing daily updates gives marketers more control because they can see how the situation is evolving, and when is the right time to act."

Sojern collects and analyzes travel intent data from thousands of airline and hotel partners from around the world to use as the foundation of Sojern's travel insights. This data provides an unparalleled view of travel demand by looking at online traveler path to purchase.

For more information, visit www.sojern.com/covid-19-insights.

About SojernSojern (www.sojern.com) provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and built on more than a decade spent analyzing traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel branding and performance marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

