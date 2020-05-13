cerca

comunicati

NEOVII Partners with Tel Aviv University to Develop Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

di AdnKronos

13 Maggio 2020

NEOVII Partners with Tel Aviv University to Develop Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

The epitope-based vaccine will target the most vulnerable part of the viral spike protein

RAPPERSWIL, Switzerland and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramot, Tel Aviv University's technology transfer company, and Neovii, a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company and a member of Israel-based Neopharm Group, announced today that they have signed a research and license agreement to develop a novel and potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. Neovii will work in close collaboration with a team of scientists led by Prof.Jonathan Gershoni of TAU's School of Molecular Cell Biology and Biotechnology.

 

 

The agreement grants Neovii the exclusive right to develop and commercialize a novel and recently patented platform technology conceived by Prof. Gershoni for the rapid discovery of epitope-based vaccines. The collaboration is focused on the development of a first-in-class COVID-19 vaccine that reconstructs the coronavirus's Receptor Binding Motif (RBM), a critical structure of its "spike" protein. The "spike" protein itself is the major surface protein that the virus uses to bind to the cellular receptor that acts as the doorway into the human cell. After the spike protein binds to the human cell receptor, the viral membrane fuses with the human cell membrane, allowing the genome of the virus to enter human cells and begin infection.

"We have been working on coronaviruses for the last 15 years developing a method of reconstructing and reconstituting the RBM structure of the spike protein in SARS-CoV and subsequently in MERS-CoV," explains Prof. Gershoni. "The moment the genome of the new virus was published in early January 2020, we began the process of reconstituting the RBM of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and expect to have a reconstituted RBM of the new virus soon. This is the basis for the new vaccine, which could be ready for use within a year to a year and a half."

"The smaller the target and the focus of the attack, the safer and greater the effectiveness of the vaccine," he adds. "The virus takes far-reaching measures to hide its RBM from the human immune system, but the best way to 'win the war' is to develop a vaccine that specifically targets the virus's RBM."

Keren Primor Cohen, Ramot CEO says: "We hope that through this collaboration with Neovii, it will be possible to produce an effective vaccine that targets the coronavirus's Achilles' heel and will accelerate the development of a protective vaccine against this global threat."

Jürgen Pohle, Neovii CEO, adds: "The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how fragile and vulnerable our societies are in the face of a pandemic. We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Professor Gershoni and TAU which provides Neovii with a first-in-class platform for the rapid development of promising vaccine candidates towards any future emerging pandemics including COVID-19. Furthermore, the COVID-19 vaccine is highly synergistic to Neovii's core expertise in the development and manufacturing of passive polyclonal antibodies and provides an opportunity to bring a COVID-19 immunotherapy in a rapid manner."

Neovii's long-standing and well-established experience and capabilities in developing, manufacturing and commercializing biopharmaceuticals will support the objective to have a vaccine ready for use in the general population on an accelerated timeline.

About Neovii

Swiss-based Neovii, a member of Israeli-based Neopharm Group, is an independent, rapidly growing commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a patient-focused mission to develop and market novel, life-transforming therapies. Neovii has been dedicated for over three decades to improving the outcomes in transplantation medicine and the treatment options for hemato-oncological as well as immune disorders.

About Ramot and Tel Aviv University

Ramot is the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University, one of Israel's foremost research and teaching universities. It is one of the major hubs that has contributed to Israel's global reputation as the "Startup Nation." Founded in 1956, Tel Aviv University is located in Israel's cultural, financial and industrial center. Rooted in both academic and corporate arenas, Ramot is uniquely positioned to cultivate the special relationships between these two compelling worlds, creating win-win connections that support fertile, groundbreaking research while providing companies with discoveries that give them a crucial competitive edge.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167264/Neovii_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167265/Tel_Aviv_University_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Media Relations Contact: Rebeca ThomasSenior Account Director Jango Communications +44-(0)1344-860612beca@jangocom.com

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Imprenditore si suicida per la crisi. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo: "Solo promesse"

Imprenditore si suicida nel napoletano. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo

Matteo Salvini

Il terribile sospetto di Salvini: "La terapia al plasma è gratis. Ecco perché nessuno ne parla"

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano (Guarda le foto)
Folla Villa Pamphili (video)

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero
Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Poliziotto morto a Napoli, "L'abbraccio della moglie è da brividi. Ma cambierà qualcosa?"

Poliziotto morto a Napoli, "L'abbraccio della moglie è da brividi. Ma cambierà qualcosa?"

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

Claudio Borghi: non prendete un euro dal Mes, ecco perché

Non prendete un euro dal Mes
Borghi spiega perché [video]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33