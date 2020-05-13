cerca

comunicati

DERMALOG Fever Detection Protects Drägerwerk AG Production

di AdnKronos

13 Maggio 2020

DERMALOG Fever Detection Protects Drägerwerk AG Production

- Despite Covid-19, assembly lines in many factories do not stop. Production at Dräger is also in full operation. As a manufacturer of ventilators, the German company's products are currently in high demand. To keep the risk of infection among employees as low as possible, Dräger has implemented DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

HAMBURG and LÜBECK, Germany, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. Drägerwerk AG, one of the leading companies in medical and safety technology, also uses the DERMALOG system to protect its facilities from Covid-19.

At Dräger headquarters in Lübeck, every visitor who enters the company's manufacturing plant does the contactless fever check from DERMALOG. "In times of the corona crisis, Dräger is a company of systemic importance, which helps to sustain the healthcare system. To ensure the continuity of our production, we use DERMALOG's thermal camera at our entrance," says Stefan Dräger, the Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. The system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. DERMALOG's automatic Fever Detection Camera does not require any additional operating personnel and, as a result, ensures extra safety.

DERMALOG's thermal camera was initially developed for border controls and airports. "In the meantime, our fever detection has become an important part of health protection in numerous sectors," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. The fever detection system is already being used in more than 40 countries for safe access to shops, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations, retirement homes and hospitals.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contactDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations+49 40-413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Imprenditore si suicida per la crisi. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo: "Solo promesse"

Imprenditore si suicida nel napoletano. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo

Matteo Salvini

Il terribile sospetto di Salvini: "La terapia al plasma è gratis. Ecco perché nessuno ne parla"

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano (Guarda le foto)
Folla Villa Pamphili (video)

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero
Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Poliziotto morto a Napoli, "L'abbraccio della moglie è da brividi. Ma cambierà qualcosa?"

Poliziotto morto a Napoli, "L'abbraccio della moglie è da brividi. Ma cambierà qualcosa?"

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

Claudio Borghi: non prendete un euro dal Mes, ecco perché

Non prendete un euro dal Mes
Borghi spiega perché [video]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33