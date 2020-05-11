cerca

Seraphim to Supply 183MW Modules to the Philippines

11 Maggio 2020

Seraphim to Supply 183MW Modules to the Philippines

CHANGZHOU, China, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), one of the world's leading solar module manufacturers, recently announced that it has signed an agreement with ERS Energy Sdn Bhd ("ERS"), one of the most influential EPC service providers, to deliver 183 Megawatts of high efficiency solar modules for projects in the Philippines.

Co-developed by AC Energy Inc., the energy platform of Ayala Corporation, ERS Energy Sdn Bhd as the EPC contractor and Seraphim as the module provider, the solar farm projects are set to be located in Alaminos, Laguna, and Gigasol, Zambales.

Mr. Jonathan Kan the Managing Director of ERS Energy Sdn Bhd commented, "Seraphim and ERS have maintained an excellent cooperation for many years. We are impressed by Seraphim's passion and professionalism in the solar industry, which makes them an ideal partner. We are determined to join hands to deliver high quality, safe and reliable products to our customers."

The projects will be using Seraphim's monocrystalline 158.75mm half-cell PERC modules. Seraphim incorporates innovative design features. Half-cell modules have lower current and series resistance, minimizing mismatch losses, internal power losses, and shadow effects. The high output of half-cell modules will maximize power generation on a constrained land area, significantly saving costs for large-scale power plants.

"We are pleased to sign this supply agreement with ERS Energy, the EPC Contractor for these projects, further strengthening our long-term strategic relationship and enabling us to maintain our leading position in the Philippines market," said Mr. Polaris Li, president of Seraphim. "We strive to support the Philippines to meet its renewable energy goals by utilizing our years of experience and leading-edge technology advantages."

Seraphim has begun enhancing its presence in Philippine market since 2016, and the 183MW Modules delivery would add another milestone to the company's product current portfolio in the region including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

About Seraphim

Founded in 2011, Seraphim specializes in research, development, production, and sales of solar PV products. To date, more than 8GW of Seraphim's products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.

About ERS Energy Sdn Bhd

Headquartered in KL Malaysia, they have expanded their services rapidly in several South East Asian countries, ERS is an award-winning solar energy company known primarily for solar photovoltaics EPCC and system integration capability.

Please visit www.seraphim-energy.com

