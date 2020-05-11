cerca

Prysmian Wins Again - Securing Over €500M Contract for A-Nord Power Cable Link in Germany

di AdnKronos

11 Maggio 2020

Prysmian Wins Again - Securing Over €500M Contract for A-Nord Power Cable Link in Germany

Amprion selects ±525 kV HVDC extruded cable system, providing reliability and sustainability

Energy transition confirmed as a major driver of growth

MILAN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded a contract by Amprion GmbH, the German grid operator, for the A-Nord underground cable connection, part of the 2GW German Corridor "A" electricity transmission project. Worth over €500 million, Prysmian are to design, manufacture, supply, lay, joint, test and commission a 1GW underground cable system along the entire Northern route of this German Corridor.

"This award, almost coinciding with the recent SuedOstLink project award, also in Germany, recognises yet again our commitment in the development and upgrading of power grids to support the energy transition. It is a source of great satisfaction to see that our undeniable know-how, project execution and innovation capabilities are gaining full acknowledgment," said Valerio Battista, CEO of Prysmian Group.

Prysmian will deliver a fully qualified ±525 kV high voltage DC (Direct Current) cable system consisting of copper cables, insulated with their own proprietary P-Laser technology, complete with a separate insulated metallic return cable. The Group will provide all related accessories and integrated PRY-CAM monitoring system, carrying out the design and installation works with a dedicated local project engineering and management team. The route, with a total length of around 300 km, runs from Emden in Lower Saxony to Osterath in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Construction of the HVDC system is scheduled to commence within 2023.

"We are delighted to be working with Amprion on this project: the A-Nord project will be one of the main arteries of the German transmission grid, connecting the key generation sites in Northern regions, characterised by many onshore and offshore wind energy sources, to southern regions, especially in west Germany, where more conventional power plant capacities are located," stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

P-Laser, Prysmian's fully recyclable, eco-friendly high-performance cable technology based on HPTE (High Performance Thermoplastic Elastomer), is suited for the highest voltage levels, being able to deliver enhanced thermal performance, high intrinsic reliability and higher environmental credentials compared to more conventional technologies.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is a world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888331/Prysmian_Group_Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166378/Prysmian_Group.jpg

Media RelationsLorenzo CarusoCorporate and Business Communications Director lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com     +39 02 6449.1 

Investor RelationsCristina Bifulco  Investor Relations Directormariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com+39 02 6449.1

