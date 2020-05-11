LMRKTS Announces Paul Walker as Chairman

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMRKTS LLC ("LMRKTS"), a leading optimization provider in the financial services industry and Motive Partners company, announced today that Mr. Paul Walker was appointed as LMRKTS' Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Walker succeeds Dr. Stephen C. Daffron who continues to serve as a director on LMRKTS' Board of Directors.

Mr. Walker spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as the Co-head of Technology and a member of the firm's Partnership Committee. Paul also held leadership roles in Prime Brokerage and the Strats organization, leading Goldman's Core Strats team from 2002 to 2011. Today, Mr. Walker is an Industry Partner at Motive Partners, a sector-specialist investment platform and investor in LMRKTS. He advises investors and high-growth companies in the technology and artificial intelligence space. Mr. Walker joined LMRKTS' Board of Directors in 2019 and has board experience at other growth stage software businesses and larger organizations, such as the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.

"I am thrilled to become Chairman of LMRKTS' Board of Directors, and to help the company continue to grow as it brings its world class optimization techniques to more parts of capital markets," says Mr. Walker. "In a business as complicated and connected as capital markets, LMRKTS advanced independent analytics can help all participants improve their risk, capital, and liquidity management."

Dr. Daffron joined LMRKTS' Board of Directors in 2017 where he was appointed Chairman until 2020.

About LMRKTS

LMRKTS is a leading optimization provider in the financial services industry. Combining advanced mathematics with a technology-driven approach, the company delivers next generation solutions that help clients more efficiently manage and mitigate their risks and capital costs. Motive Partners, the World Bank Group's IFC, Deutsche Börse Group, and Dr. Lawrence Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States and World Bank Chief Economist, have invested in LMRKTS, in addition to other Wall Street veterans and technologists. To learn more, please visit: http://www.lmrkts.com/.

