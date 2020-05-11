cerca

comunicati

JA Solar Achieves New Breakthrough in Module Power Output with its New Generation High-efficiency Solar Module Reaching a Record 525W+

di AdnKronos

11 Maggio 2020

JA Solar Achieves New Breakthrough in Module Power Output with its New Generation High-efficiency Solar Module Reaching a Record 525W+

BEIJING, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that the power output of its high-efficiency solar modules under standard testing conditions has set a new industry record reaching above 525W. Such ultra-highly powerful PV module with 525W+ is designed to meet the customers' desire and demand for further reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and maximizing the economic value of PV systems for renewable energy generation. The goal of this new high-power module series is to bring JA Solar's high-quality and cost-effective PV products to a whole new level for its worldwide customers. The modules will be commercially available in the second half of 2020.

"At JA Solar, we have been focused on technological innovation, and committed to provide high-efficiency and reliable photovoltaic products for our global customers. Our value of 'customer centered' has driven us to achieve this breakthrough, which enables us to win recognition from both the PV Industry and our valued customers", said Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar.

"The latest breakthrough in module power output is another milestone in JA Solar's efforts to enhance product performance and boost customers' long-term economic benefits. In the future, we will continue focusing on the technological innovation of our products to drive the development of the photovoltaic industry, and allow more people to enjoy the benefits of the clean energy", he added.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Matteo Salvini

Il terribile sospetto di Salvini: "La terapia al plasma è gratis. Ecco perché nessuno ne parla"

Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Imprenditore si suicida per la crisi. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo: "Solo promesse"

Imprenditore si suicida nel napoletano. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano (Guarda le foto)
Folla Villa Pamphili (video)

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero
Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

imprenditore

Monta la rabbia degli imprenditori: "Conte ti vengo a prendere sotto casa"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33