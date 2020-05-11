cerca

Hangzhou Realy IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device Deployed to Global Market

HANGZHOU, China, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20,2020, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries(CPAFFC) deployed a batch of anti-epidemic materials manufactured by Hangzhou Realy Tech Co. Ltd. and donated them to Bangladesh, Morocco, Malaysia and Thailand. A number of celebrities showed up and made speeches at the event, including the president of CPAFFC Lin Songtian, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Zhaoxing and his wife, ambassadors of four countries to China, and the famous Chinese philanthropic entrepreneur Chen Guangbiao .

"The sudden outbreak of coronavirus pandemic created an unprecedented public health crisis around the world. Now, China has brought this virus under control and obtained periodical achievement, which in turn gives other countries valuable time to prepare for the response to the epidemic. Furthermore, we have also provided the rest of the world with 'Chinese Solution' and'Chinese Prescription'," Lin Songtian and Li Zhaoxing said in their speeches.

The novel coronavirus IgG/IgM rapid detection test device in this batch of goods is manufactured by Hangzhou Realy Tech Co. Ltd. ( http://www.realytech.com/en/contact ) and was donated by the famous Chinese philanthropic entrepreneur Chen Guangbiao. The test is easy to use and takes only 10 minutes to output results without any equipment. In terms of accuracy, the specificity is as high as 99% and the sensitivity is as high as 98%. Currently this product has been included in the export list of Chinese Commerce Ministry and exported to more than 50 countries and regions including the US, Italy, German, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Advantages of Realy IgG / IgM rapid Detection

Both IgM and IgG are immunoglobulin produced by the immune system to provide protection against the 2019-nCoV. Some patients with negative results in nucleic acid test show positive in IgM test, indicating that the IgG / IgM detection is one of the effective methods for the diagnosis of 2019-nCoV. During the outbreak period of 2003-SARS and the 2016-Zika, IgM / IgG antibody detection was used as one of the recommended diagnostic methods.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166231/Group_photo_leaders_guests_participating_donation.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166230/Donated_anti_epidemic_materials.jpg  

