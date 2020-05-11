Amerigo Education Announces Class of 2020 University Outcomes

International Students Achieved Success in University Applications with Amerigo's University Advantage Program

CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerigo Education, the creator of the comprehensive boarding model for international students in the US, today announced its class of 2020 university outcomes. All Amerigo senior students across ten campuses have been accepted into top-ranking universities, with over two-thirds earning entry into Top 100 US universities and one-third accepted into Top 50 universities. This year's university acceptances include highly ranked universities such as University of Southern California, New York University, University of Florida, Boston University and several University of California schools, including UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, UC San Diego and UC Davis.

"At Amerigo, we strive to be our students' strongest advocates as they progress down their academic path. The current class of graduating seniors reflect the passion and care we put into our students throughout their high school career," said Craig Pines, CEO of Amerigo. "We have a deep understanding of the criteria that highly ranked US universities evaluate when considering international applicants. Our University Advantage program (UAP) utilizes a highly individualized approach which emphasizes strong academics combined with becoming a "whole person". By providing comprehensive support to position our students for the best possible college outcome, we make the journey less intimidating, and ultimately, more successful."

Amerigo's UAP is a four-year program that provides a unique, personalized approach for guiding international high school students in all areas of their university application process. With the purpose of enhancing each students' competitiveness when applying to universities, the program includes high school course selection, standardized test preparation, university advising, essay writing and university campus tours. Additionally, Amerigo has a University Guidance Advisor on every campus, who works with each student on an individual basis throughout the college application process.

Giang Do, a student in the Class of 2020 from the Boca Raton campus, who received six offers to top schools, including UC Santa Barbara, University of Wisconsin–Madison and Purdue University, shared her experience of benefiting from the UAP, "Thanks to the support from Amerigo staff members, I gained more confidence in my capabilities and felt prepared to achieve the acceptances to my dream schools. Amerigo provided comprehensive support from the very beginning of my college application in junior year, including useful tools such as online tutoring and weekly practice tests for the SATs, as well as insightful advice and edits on my writing. Attending campus tours through the UAP also played a significant role in helping me decide which university I will attend."

Amerigo's holistic support of the students extends beyond academics, as it encourages students to stay active both in and outside of school. One senior from Amerigo Chicago, Benny Nguyen, who received 12 university acceptances in total, including Penn State University and University of Washington, was very active in extracurriculars, participating in the school's fencing team, Science Olympiad, volleyball, and soccer, "I also made sure to maintain a good GPA, as it is the best evidence to show admissions officers that I've worked extremely hard. Selective universities want more than just test takers." Students like Nguyen benefit from Amerigo's Student Success Portfolio, an online platform where students post examples of their academic achievements and extracurricular activities. The portfolio can be shared with admissions officials during the application process, giving Amerigo students greater exposure with highlights of their progress throughout their high school years.

One of the Amerigo students, Sicheng Guo, who received seven university acceptances, with all schools ranked in the top 50, including UC Davis, UC Irvine, and University of Illinois, credited part of his success to being proactive during the application process, "Starting early will allow you to get help with proofreading your essay. I worked closely with Amerigo staff, including the University Guidance Advisors and campus team, who provided support in all areas, including essay writing, test preparation, and student portfolio development. I believe the skills I gained during my times with Amerigo will be helpful and beneficial in my future."

With Amerigo seniors' time in high school approaching its end, the boarding program continues to focus its efforts on providing support for all the students. In light of the ongoing global health crisis, Amerigo has introduced the Start Anywhere Program to alleviate concerns regarding travel and/or visa restrictions in the coming months. The program gives Amerigo students who are unable to travel to the U.S. for the start of the Fall 2020 school term the option to begin their coursework online, where in addition to a full academic curriculum, they will receive English language learning and university advising as if they were on-campus in the U.S.. More information about Start Anywhere can be found here: https://bit.ly/2xrQZKk

Amerigo supports international students at high performing, private U.S. high schools by utilizing a holistic approach that emphasizes excellent academic outcomes within a nurturing boarding environment. The company provides supplemental academic support, English language development, university guidance, mentorship and cultural immersion to prepare international students with the skills, values and care required to succeed in high school, at the university level and beyond. For more information, visit amerigoeducation.com.

