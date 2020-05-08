cerca

comunicati

Vakrangee Ranked World's No.1 Company in the Software and Services Industry Based on Sustainalytics ESG Assessment

di AdnKronos

8 Maggio 2020

Vakrangee Ranked World's No.1 Company in the Software and Services Industry Based on Sustainalytics ESG Assessment

MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its superior Environmental, Social and Governance models, Vakrangee Limited (VL) announces that it has globally ranked No.1 in the Sustainalytics ESG Risk rating rankings out of the 668 companies assessed in the Software and Services industry across worldwide. Sustainalytics mentions that the company's overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Rating Overview - The company is at negligible risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors, due to its low exposure and strong management of material ESG issues.

Sustainalytics is a global leader in Environment, Social and governance (ESG) ratings. ESG ratings coverage launched with 9,000 companies and has now expanded to cover 12,000 companies.

Regarding the Data Privacy & Security, Vakrangee has received 100/100 score, depicting strong and robust Data Privacy and Data Security Policies in place. In the Environment field, Vakrangee has received an Industry Leader score, proven by the company's strong policies on Green Procurement, GHG Reduction program, leveraging technology to implement Go Green Initiatives such as Paperless Banking, Biometric enabled evaluation and Paperless ATM.

Commenting on this, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are honoured and excited to receive this rating from Sustainalytics. At Vakrangee, we have always attempted to be a Responsible and Socially Conscious company. This rating is a validation of our belief and commitment to our Business model of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras. Our Business strategy has been mapped with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals."

Please Click : https://vakrangee.in/pdf/Analyst_Coverage/Vakrangee%20Ltd%20-%20Sustainalytics%20ESG%20Risk%20Rating%20Summary%20Report.pdf

About Vakrangee Limited  (BSE Code: 511431; NSE Code: VAKRANGEE) 

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural and urban markets. Vakrangee currently has 23,000+ (10,000+ Operational & 13,000+ under on-boarding process) which are spread across 30 States & UTs and 6,150+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns. Planned target is to reach 25,000 Kendras by 2020.

For information, please contact: investor@vakrangee.in 

Ammeet SabarwalChief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officerammeets@vakrangee.in Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in+91-022-67765100

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165690/ESG_rating_details.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Fase 2, ecco il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti dal 4 maggio

Fase 2, il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti [scarica]

Mark Rutte

Il premier olandese Rutte getta la maschera e urla all'operaio: "Non darò i soldi agli italiani" (VIDEO)

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Matteo Salvini

Il terribile sospetto di Salvini: "La terapia al plasma è gratis. Ecco perché nessuno ne parla"

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini. Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini
Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33