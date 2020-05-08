icometrix welcomes Jennifer Young as Chief Commercial Officer

LEUVEN, Belgium and CHICAGO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, the world leader in software solutions for extracting clinically meaningful data from brain scans using artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce that Jennifer Young has joined as Chief Commercial Officer.

Having served in commercial leadership and executive roles in three Fortune 500 companies, Jennifer brings over 20 years of experience in the radiology, medical device, and healthcare services business spanning the provider, employer and payer markets.

Jennifer will be responsible for building the commercial strategy and expanding the commercial organization to accelerate icometrix's growth strategy.

Jennifer earned an MBA at Caldwell University and is a graduate of the Jack F. Welch Global Leadership Development Program in Crotonville, NY. Jennifer's passion to improve patient care and outcomes, while helping healthcare systems work better for their patients, brought her to icometrix.

"I'm excited and honored to join the icometrix team," says Jennifer. "I have always had an affinity for radiology and the value it delivers to patients, clinicians, and research. icometrix is shaping the future of radiology and is dedicated to improving patient care and outcomes, both through the referring physicians it serves, as well as through the pharmaceutical industry. We have an opportunity to bring together various clinical stakeholders to improve the quality of life for patients with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, dementia, and brain trauma."

"We are thrilled that Jennifer Young joined our amazing team as CCO," says Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. "Her combined expertise in radiology, the pharmaceutical industry, and the payer market is extremely unique. I look forward to working closely with Jennifer to help radiologists, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and above all, patients," Wim Van Hecke concludes.

About icometrixicometrix offers AI solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from MR and CT scans. Its icobrain portfolio incorporates brain volumetrics for patients with neurological conditions in clinical practice. icolung, an AI solution launched to help fight COVID-19, quantifies lung pathology on chest CT in admitted COVID-patients. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices and works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

