Cotecna Acquires KaiXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

GENEVA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotecna is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 51% equity stake in Kaixin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd. in Beijing, China.

Cotecna is a global provider of inspection and testing services and supply chain solutions. Thanks to their international network of offices and laboratories, they provide conformity assessment across a number of industry sectors, including Food, Agriculture, Government & Trade, and Metals & Minerals.

Kaixin Certification is a leading certification body in China approved by CNCA with accreditations from CNAS and ANAB. Founded in 1998 and privately owned, Kaixin Certification has been a preferred service partner by over 10,000 customers in multi-industry sectors. The company has issued over 16,000 certificates until 2019, covering a comprehensive range of system certification and product certification services.

"We are very pleased to extend our footprint in China and in certification. Leveraging our combined strengths, Kaixin Certification will help Cotecna to deliver a greater range of services to our customers, in particular end to end supply chain assurance solutions," said Sébastien Dannaud, CEO of Cotecna.

Mr Ge Kai, President of Kaixin Certification, said, "We are excited about building our future with Cotecna. This partnership provides our wide customer base with a strong assurance for accessing a variety of international inspection and certification services."

