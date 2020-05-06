cerca

comunicati

Cotecna Acquires KaiXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

di AdnKronos

6 Maggio 2020

Cotecna Acquires KaiXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

GENEVA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotecna is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 51% equity stake in Kaixin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd. in Beijing, China.

Cotecna is a global provider of inspection and testing services and supply chain solutions. Thanks to their international network of offices and laboratories, they provide conformity assessment across a number of industry sectors, including Food, Agriculture, Government & Trade, and Metals & Minerals.

Kaixin Certification is a leading certification body in China approved by CNCA with accreditations from CNAS and ANAB. Founded in 1998 and privately owned, Kaixin Certification has been a preferred service partner by over 10,000 customers in multi-industry sectors. The company has issued over 16,000 certificates until 2019, covering a comprehensive range of system certification and product certification services.

"We are very pleased to extend our footprint in China and in certification. Leveraging our combined strengths, Kaixin Certification will help Cotecna to deliver a greater range of services to our customers, in particular end to end supply chain assurance solutions," said Sébastien Dannaud, CEO of Cotecna.

Mr Ge Kai, President of Kaixin Certification, said, "We are excited about building our future with Cotecna. This partnership provides our wide customer base with a strong assurance for accessing a variety of international inspection and certification services."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886804/Cotecna_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Frank PAN Vice President North Asia Business Group Frank.Pan@cotecna.com.cn  +86 21 5087 5883 cotecna.comJulie ENGELEN Corporate Communication Director Julie.engelen@cotecna.com  +41 79 123 44 24 cotecna.com

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mark Rutte

Il premier olandese Rutte getta la maschera e urla all'operaio: "Non darò i soldi agli italiani" (VIDEO)

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Fase 2, ecco il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti dal 4 maggio

Fase 2, il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti [scarica]

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Roberto Gualtieri

Commercianti, che ingiustizia!

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini. Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini
Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Agente morto a Napoli, il video della polizia contro gli insulti ad Apicella

Agente morto a Napoli, il video della polizia contro gli insulti ad Apicella

Coronavirus, Vincenzo De Luca avverte la Campania sulla fase due: movida? Si sono bevuti il cervello

"Movida? Si sono bevuti il cervello". De Luca, tirata d'orecchie in vista della fase 2

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33