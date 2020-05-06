cerca

Arria NLG and BNY Mellon Collaborate to Transform Data into Analytics through Natural Language Technology

di AdnKronos

6 Maggio 2020

Arria NLG and BNY Mellon Collaborate to Transform Data into Analytics through Natural Language Technology

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced a collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") to help asset managers and asset owners transform data into actionable analytics. BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions' clients will now be able to unlock better insights from their data through the power of natural language generation.

"Our natural language artificial intelligence technology helps generate automated, real-time insights and narratives in plain, easy-to-understand language directly from data," said Sharon Daniels, CEO Arria NLG. "We are pleased to accelerate speed to new potential sources of untapped alpha for BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions' clients to help them make better informed investment decisions and more effectively grow assets."

BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions' clients can now take advantage of Arria's sophisticated natural language generation capabilities integrated with the Eagle Performance and Data Management solutions suite. Arria NLG combined with BNY Mellon's financial technology experience will help clients to accelerate their data analysis and translate data into language and insights across investment data categories, including portfolio management, performance measurement and attribution analysis.

"We are excited to offer Arria's NLG capabilities inside our leading platform to help clients meet compliance needs while responding to constant market and regulatory changes," said Charles Teschner, Global Head of Data and Analytics Solutions, BNY Mellon. "This collaboration helps our clients to generate consistent bias-free professional commentary, scale their data reporting operations and significantly reduce the time and effort in analyzing large volumes of data."

Learn more

About Arria NLG Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence, specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). Arria's API architecture enables seamless integration with any BI, RPA or VOICE platform.

Arria has the greatest concentration of NLG expertise in the world and has a growing patent portfolio of 27 core NLG patents. Arria's rapidly growing group of major international enterprise clients-including banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer product goods, news and media-are now deploying NLG-driven automated reporting within their global organizations using Arria's NLG Studio Platform. Additional information is available at www.arria.com.

Media Contact: Lyndsee MannaSenior Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships lynsee.manna@arria.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164170/BNY_Mellon.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164169/Arria_NLG_Logo.jpg

