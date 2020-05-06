cerca

comunicati

Alpian Secures CHF 12.2m Series A Funding to Tap Into CHF 660bn Private Banking Opportunity

di AdnKronos

6 Maggio 2020

Alpian Secures CHF 12.2m Series A Funding to Tap Into CHF 660bn Private Banking Opportunity

GENEVA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New digital financial services company, Alpian SA ("Alpian"), incubated by the Swiss banking group REYL & Cie Ltd ("REYL"), today announces a successful Series A funding round worth CHF 12.2 million. The funds will enable Alpian to accelerate growth plans and pursue ambitions to receive a full banking license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), launching as a fully licensed digital affluent bank in 2021.

Alpian aims to create an innovative banking offering, tailored to the mass affluent population (with investible assets between CHF 100k – 1 million) in Switzerland, worth an estimated CHF 660 billion. Independent market research demonstrates how existing retail and private banking providers do not fully address the fundamental needs of this segment. Amongst this demographic, 40% are looking for a new bank and 70% would be open to using a bank with no branches at all.

Alpian's offering will include tailored investment boutique products, digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and everyday banking services. Through a modernistic digital interface, Alpian will leverage proprietary and disruptive technology to develop scalable, personalised private banking.

Benefiting from REYL's 40+ years of banking and wealth management experience, the company aims to compete on an equal footing with other established banks.

Schuyler Weiss, Alpian CEO, said:

"The genesis of Alpian comes from the clear vision of our experienced and well diversified team. This brings with it an ability to execute our vision, unimpeded, with technology and innovation underpinning everything we do. Securing the Series A funding is a testament to our business and our ability to execute. It is a big step towards reaching full technological and operational readiness over the coming months."

REYL partner, Pasha Bakhtiar said:

"Alpian started as an incubation project at REYL but we soon realised the full potential of this unique, ground-breaking value proposition. The fact that Alpian has secured this impressive Series A round demonstrates the confidence investors also have in the blue ocean space we have identified. My Partners and I are immensely trusting in the quality of the Alpian team and we are excited to accompany them on the next stages of the journey."

About Alpian

www.alpian.com 

Based in Carouge, Switzerland, Alpian is a new digital financial services brand, incorporated in October 2019.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164041/Alpian_Logo.jpg   

Press enquiries: media@alpian.com, +447742954886

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mark Rutte

Il premier olandese Rutte getta la maschera e urla all'operaio: "Non darò i soldi agli italiani" (VIDEO)

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Fase 2, ecco il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti dal 4 maggio

Fase 2, il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti [scarica]

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Roberto Gualtieri

Commercianti, che ingiustizia!

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini. Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini
Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Agente morto a Napoli, il video della polizia contro gli insulti ad Apicella

Agente morto a Napoli, il video della polizia contro gli insulti ad Apicella

Coronavirus, Vincenzo De Luca avverte la Campania sulla fase due: movida? Si sono bevuti il cervello

"Movida? Si sono bevuti il cervello". De Luca, tirata d'orecchie in vista della fase 2

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33