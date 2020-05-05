Prysmian Secures Approx.€500M SuedOstLink Cable Corridor Project in Germany

Group to provide first ever ±525 kV HVDC extruded underground cable system to deliver reliable and eco-friendly power transmission

CEO V. Battista "proud to support this strategic project for Germany, helping to drive the whole of Europe forwards in the energy transition"

MILAN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prysmian Group (MI: PIY), world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded by TenneT TSO GmbH, the Dutch-German grid operator, a contract for the SuedOstLink project in Germany, one of the longest HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) underground cable connection. Worth approximately €500 million depending on options, Prysmian are to design, manufacture, supply, lay, joint, test and commission a 2GW underground cable system through the TenneT region of this first German Corridor.

"This prestigious award confirms our ambition to play a strategic role in the shift towards a low-carbon economy and to drive the energy transition forwards with smarter, more reliable and more sustainable solutions. It gives us great satisfaction to be involved in the development of this vital infrastructure project and to set this milestone in the upgrading of the EU power transmission grid," stated Valerio Battista, Prysmian Group CEO.

With SuedOstLink, Prysmian extends its involvement in strategic underground interconnection projects, alongside the Piedmont-Savoy connection between Italy and France, the INELFE link between Spain and France, the ElecLink project running through the Eurotunnel between France and the UK, and the ALEGrO connection between Belgium and Germany.

Prysmian will deliver a ±525 kV HVDC underground cable system, the first HVDC link to use extruded cables at this highest voltage level, combined with large copper conductor cables and Prysmian own developed innovative P-Laser insulation technology, with higher operating temperature, to enable a transmittable power of more than 2GW on a single system for the first time. The route, with a length of over 250 km, starts at the Southern Germany connection point at Isar, close to Landshut in Bavaria. Prysmian will provide all related accessories, as well as an integrated PRY-CAM monitoring system. A high-quality and efficient installation shall be assured with optimised long length solutions, extending beyond 2 km, overseen by a strong and dedicated local project engineering and management team. Project completion is planned in early 2026.

"Our innovative and eco-friendly solutions are supporting Germany's energy transition in a sustainable way, with the development of more capable underground cables able to cover longer distances with an increasing level of power transmission, to carry more energy from the North of the country, where renewable energy is being generated, to more southerly regions, where it is required," added Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

In selecting P-Laser insulation technology, TenneT recognises the benefits of this innovative Prysmian product based on HPTE (High Performance Thermoplastic Elastomer). With a solid history in MV application, this is a fully qualified high-performance insulation system that has evolved over the years in a comprehensive HVDC development program of rigorous testing and extensive trials. P-Laser is suited for the highest voltage levels delivering enhanced thermal performance and high intrinsic reliability that enable more flexible and sustainable solutions, such as optimised construction with reduced trench widths. It is fully recyclable, and with increased productivity and 30%* lower CO2 emissions in production, has much higher environmental credentials compared to more conventional technologies.

*calculated with a simplified LCA methodology.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164052/Prysmian_Group.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888331/Prysmian_Group_Logo.jpg

Media Relations Lorenzo CarusoCorporate and Business Communications Director lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com +39 02-6449-1

Investor RelationsCristina BifulcoInvestor Relations Director mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com+39 02-6449-1