Peloton Acquires ExproSoft

5 Maggio 2020

5 Maggio 2020

Peloton Acquires ExproSoft

CALGARY, Alberta, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton is pleased to announce the acquisition of ExproSoft, a leading supplier of well integrity, reliability and data modelling software and consulting services based in Trondheim, Norway. 

As our industry embraces digitalization and cloud technology, the opportunity to align ExproSoft's software and services with Peloton's Platform solutions, including well data lifecycle and production data lifecycle solutions, will enhance our clients' ability to analyze their operational data, improve decision making and optimize opportunities.

Glen Gray, CEO of Peloton says, "We are looking forward to further developing ExproSoft, including integrating our combined technology to increase productivity and reduce cost for our clients."

About Peloton

The Peloton Platform energizes the oil and gas digital transformation through mobility, automation and data integration by providing fully integrated well data lifecycle, production data lifecycle and land data management solutions. Today, over 500 oil and gas clients worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations.

About ExproSoft

ExproSoft is a global leader in well integrity management, data modelling and simulation. The WellMaster and Miriam RAM Studio software suite provides data driven performance analytics for the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry and process industries. For over 30 years, WellMaster has helped oil and gas operators increase well uptime and reduce operational cost, while maintaining a safe operation that is compliant with corporate and government guidelines. 

