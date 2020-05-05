Peloton Acquires ExproSoft

cerca
comunicati
CALGARY, Alberta, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton is pleased to announce the acquisition of ExproSoft, a leading supplier of well integrity, reliability and data modelling software and consulting services based in Trondheim, Norway.
As our industry embraces digitalization and cloud technology, the opportunity to align ExproSoft's software and services with Peloton's Platform solutions, including well data lifecycle and production data lifecycle solutions, will enhance our clients' ability to analyze their operational data, improve decision making and optimize opportunities.
Glen Gray, CEO of Peloton says, "We are looking forward to further developing ExproSoft, including integrating our combined technology to increase productivity and reduce cost for our clients."
About Peloton
The Peloton Platform energizes the oil and gas digital transformation through mobility, automation and data integration by providing fully integrated well data lifecycle, production data lifecycle and land data management solutions. Today, over 500 oil and gas clients worldwide rely on Peloton technology to equip their stakeholders with the tools and information necessary to manage, simplify and optimize their operations.
About ExproSoft
ExproSoft is a global leader in well integrity management, data modelling and simulation. The WellMaster and Miriam RAM Studio software suite provides data driven performance analytics for the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry and process industries. For over 30 years, WellMaster has helped oil and gas operators increase well uptime and reduce operational cost, while maintaining a safe operation that is compliant with corporate and government guidelines.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163960/Peloton_Logo.jpg
Il premier olandese Rutte getta la maschera e urla all'operaio: "Non darò i soldi agli italiani" (VIDEO)
Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini
Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile
Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!
Opinioni
di Daniele Di Mario
di Luigi Bisignani
Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084
Powered by Miles 33
Commenti
Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo