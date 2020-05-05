cerca

comunicati

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Announces Manufacturing Partnership with CytoDyn for Drug Product Used in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

di AdnKronos

5 Maggio 2020

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Announces Manufacturing Partnership with CytoDyn for Drug Product Used in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce it has entered into a manufacturing services agreement with CytoDyn Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, for the supply of the investigational new drug, leronlimab (PRO 140), which is currently being used in clinical trial protocols for Mild-to-Moderately Ill and Severely Ill COVID-19 patients.

Aji Bio-Pharma provides high quality drug product aseptic fill finish services for CytoDyn. Leronlimab, a novel CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, has been and is currently being administered to COVID-19 patients at New York City area hospitals as part of an emergency investigational new drug (EIND), granted by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) as part of Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2b/3 clinical trials. CytoDyn is currently enrolling patients in two placebo-controlled randomized clinical trials for Phase 2 and Phase 2b/3.

"We are very excited to support CytoDyn's efforts to utilize this promising antibody therapeutic in the fight against COVID-19," said Kristin DeFife, Ph.D., Sr. VP of Operations & Site Head at Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "This partnership reinforces our company's mission to improve the health of humankind and underscores our vision statement being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients and our people."

"We are extremely pleased to already have been collaborating with Aji Bio-Pharma for the production of leronlimab for other therapeutic indications, allowing us to quickly provide this therapeutic to COVID-19 patients in clinical trials," said Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and CEO of CytoDyn. "Aji Bio-Pharma's drug product experience, infrastructure and strong regulatory track record were important to this partnership and in the timely supply of this therapeutic."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mark Rutte

Il premier olandese Rutte getta la maschera e urla all'operaio: "Non darò i soldi agli italiani" (VIDEO)

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Fase 2, ecco il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti dal 4 maggio

Fase 2, il nuovo modulo per gli spostamenti [scarica]

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Giorgia Meloni non si ferma più e supera anche il M5s. Il rapporto che fa tremare Conte

Roberto Gualtieri

Commercianti, che ingiustizia!

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini. Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini
Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

Georgina da impazzire in quarantena. Curve e lato B: si vede tutto

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Fedez e Chiara Ferragni fanno ginnastica ma il balletto della quarantena è un disastro

Fedez e Chiara Ferragni fanno ginnastica ma il balletto della quarantena è un disastro

Agente morto a Napoli, il video della polizia contro gli insulti ad Apicella

Agente morto a Napoli, il video della polizia contro gli insulti ad Apicella

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33