Swipe Launches Samsung Pay for Swipe Visa Cardholders

di AdnKronos

4 Maggio 2020

LONDON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swipe Wallet is proud to announce that starting today, Swipe Android users can now add their Swipe Visa Debit cards directly to their Samsung Pay Wallets. Swipe is excited to partner with our issuing bank and collaborate with Samsung to release this new product to bridge the gap to spending cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies.

The Swipe Card is a Visa debit card that is funded by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, to Euros to be spent anywhere Visa is accepted. Swipe has previously launched support for Google Pay and now adds to Samsung Pay to broaden the reach of accessibility for Swipe users.

Samsung Pay gives Swipe Visa cardholders access to a secure and fast way to pay with their smart phones, smartwatches, and other Samsung Pay-enabled devices. With this integration and relationship with Samsung, cardholders can enjoy these benefits instantly and use their cryptocurrencies at over 50 million locations worldwide.

Cardholders in the United Kingdom and European Union countries which include: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden are able to utilise Samsung Pay, in addition to Google Pay, giving Swipe the first multi-national digital wallet approach for both Samsung Pay and Google Pay on a wide number of cryptocurrencies.

Joselito Lizarondo, Swipe CEO, stated, "We are excited to bring Samsung Pay for our cardholders. This integration and relationship with Samsung will open cryptocurrency adoption and make transacting with our Visa card in Euros converted by crypto seamless. Given all of the COVID-19 issues and people steering away from physical products like cash and, in some instances cards, a digital solution really helps put our client's needs first."

About Swipe Swipe is a multi-asset digital wallet and Visa debit card platform designed to let users buy, sell and spend their cryptocurrencies. Swipe is headquartered in the Philippines with operations in the United Kingdom and Estonia that service European users. The Swipe platform enables users to spend cryptocurrencies in real time without having to manually convert the transactions prior. Users can also buy/sell cryptocurrencies with their linked bank accounts globally. Follow Swipe on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Medium blog to get the latest news and updates.

Your Swipe Visa Card and Account will be issued by Contis Financial Services Ltd who is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue e-money (Firm Reference Number: 900025) and is a member of Visa.

