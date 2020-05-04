cerca

MGH Flies SpiceJet Charters Ensuring India's Supply Chain Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

di AdnKronos

4 Maggio 2020

MGH Flies SpiceJet Charters Ensuring India's Supply Chain Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

GURGAON, India, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiceJet's fleet of five dedicated freighters are crisscrossing the global skies carrying vital supplies including medicines, medical devices, cold-chain medical supplies, farm produce for various governments, medical and pharma companies, retailers and farmer bodies in this global war against COVID-19 pandemic.   

 

 

SpiceJet has transported around 4000 tons of cargo on over 430 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began in India a month back - more than 70% of all air cargo carried by Indian airlines.

SpiceJet, India's second-largest airline, has ferried crucial medical supplies to and from Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Colombo, Kabul, and Dubai, amongst other places. SpiceJet's cargo operations have been significantly boosted by the airline's passenger aircraft fleet where both its B737 and Q400 aircraft have been operating cargo-on-seat flights.

MGH Group, the Global Cargo GSA of SpiceJet, has been actively involved and has supported SpiceJet's freighter flights from Singapore to Chennai and Bengaluru carrying crucial medical supplies while extending full support to the airline's regular cargo operations to Hanoi and Bangkok.

"Ajay Singh's bold and farsighted move to set-up an independent cargo arm for SpiceJet has paid rich dividends by not only ensuring that the key supply chain remains intact but also providing healthy cash flows for the Company when passenger operations have been completely grounded. He's a true visionary. No other Indian carrier runs a dedicated freighter fleet and it was indeed a bold bet to make in 2018," said Anis Ahmed, Founder & CEO of MGH Group.

SpiceJet along with the MGH Group has been planning to further expand its freighter operations and add multiple global routes to its fast-expanding network considering increasing demand for essentials and medical supplies globally.

SpiceXpress, SpiceJet's dedicated cargo arm, launched in September 2018, operates on both domestic and international routes and is powered by SpiceJet's fully integrated transportation network including air-cargo, ground-transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.

SpiceJet has helped transport essential supplies including face masks, sanitizers, essential surgical supplies, IR Thermometers (required to detect COVID-19), Hazmat suits, Coronavirus Rapid Test Kits within and outside India. The airline has even operated special flights to carry quarantined passengers to government facilities providing its planes, crew and staff for national duty.

Find out more about MGH Group: http://www.mghgroup.com/

Find out more about SpiceJet:  https://book.spicejet.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162930/MGH_Freight.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162929/MGH_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

Media ContactsShishir Ghildiyal +919730191648 shishir.ghildiyal@mgh-logistics.com

Amit Chadha+919810906560 amit.chadha1@spicejet.com  

 

