Hovione Announces the Appointment of Jean-Luc Herbeaux as Chief Operating Officer

di AdnKronos

4 Maggio 2020

LOURES, Portugal, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hovione announced today the appointment of Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1st, 2020. Dr. Herbeaux held, over the past 20 years, multiple high-level leadership positions at Evonik, bringing to Hovione a proven commitment to develop a successful and globally active business. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Dr. Herbeaux will work directly with Mr. Guy Villax, Hovione's Chief Executive Officer, in executing the company's strategy and vision.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Herbeaux to Hovione. Jean-Luc will oversee all aspects of Hovione's business operations and I see the creation of this position as another major steppingstone in our journey to become an even stronger company. Our new structure will develop synergies and increase operational efficiency, which will benefit the customers. I am sure this appointment will bring great things to all stakeholders – patients, customers, and team members as well as shareholders. Our leadership team is now well positioned to accelerate our long-term growth plans", said Mr. Guy Villax.

"I am really excited to take on the COO role at Hovione. Hovione is a company with a great vision, great people and great science and it has an important role in the pharma industry. I look forward to working with Guy and the Hovione Team to bring this already successful company to new heights", said Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux.

Prior to joining Hovione, Dr. Herbeaux headed the Health Care Business Line of Evonik, where he repositioned the business by driving an intentional, sustainable, and profitable growth agenda. His earlier postings, which included senior positions in Europe and Asia, allowed him to develop strong experience in management of complex global organizations.

About Hovione

Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and is currently a fully integrated supplier offering services for drug substance, drug product intermediate and drug product. With four FDA inspected sites in the USA, China, Ireland and Portugal and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA, the company provides branded pharmaceutical customers services for the development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs including highly potent compounds. For generic pharmaceutical customers the company offers niche API products. Hovione also provides proprietary product development and licensing opportunities for drug products. In the inhalation area, Hovione is the only independent company offering a complete range of services. Please visit www.hovione.com.

ContactIsabel PinaDirector External Communications Tel.: 0035121 982 9362ipina@hovione.com 

 

