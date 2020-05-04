cerca

Hamamatsu introduces the ORCA-Fusion BT sCMOS camera

di AdnKronos

4 Maggio 2020

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, the introduction of scientific CMOS (sCMOS) cameras marked a significant milestone in scientific imaging.

Hamamatsu Photonics now introduces the next evolution in the market-leading ORCA brand of sCMOS cameras – the ORCA-Fusion BT.

This camera takes the uncompromising specifications of the ORCA-Fusion: ultra-low readout noise, CCD-like uniformity, fast frame rates - and combines that with back-thin boosted, high quantum efficiency to achieve the pinnacle of sCMOS performance.

The true beauty of the ORCA-Fusion BT is what the combination of exceptional photon detection and collection can do for you. See the dimmest whisper of signal, acquire visually stunning, high signal-to-noise images from the fewest photons, capture previously unresolved temporal events, and perform computational methods with confidence.

The ORCA-Fusion BT is consciously designed from the ground up for the most challenging imaging experiments, but it will also excel in any application that requires the combination of uniformity, high quantum efficiency, and high signal-to-noise ratio.

For more information about the ORCA-Fusion BT, including pricing and delivery time, please call Hamamatsu Corporation at 1-800-524-0504 or visit our camera website, https://www.hamamatsucameras.com.

About Hamamatsu CorporationHamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

Information furnished by Hamamatsu Corporation is believed to be reliable. However, no responsibility is assumed for possible inaccuracies or omissions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

