cerca

comunicati

ASEAN Agrees Seven Tourism Cooperation Efforts Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

di AdnKronos

4 Maggio 2020

ASEAN Agrees Seven Tourism Cooperation Efforts Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN member countries agreed seven cooperation efforts on tourism sector as a mitigation measure towards the tourism sector which is considered as the hardest sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo represented Indonesia on the tourism ministerial meeting of ASEAN countries entitled "Special Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers (M-ATM) on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)" on Wednesday night (29/4/2020).

The meeting resulted joint statement which containing seven points of agreement from all tourism ministers of the ASEAN countries to strengthen the tourism cooperation, one of the hardest hits of economic sectors in the pandemic.

Angela stated that Indonesia is committed with all ASEAN member countries to encourage a shared vision of mitigating and restoring the tourism sector, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Several studies state that it needs, at least, five years for the tourism sector to return to the normal condition after the COVID-19. But I believe that ASEAN is better than that, the tourism in our region will recover faster under one condition, we have to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration," Angela said.

The ASEAN member countries reported the tourism performance which decrease around 36 percent on the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019.

The number of international tourists' visit is recorded to decrease around 34 percent, and the current room availability is at the lowest point. Also, there are many cancellations from the tour and travel industry.

The ASEAN member countries have revised or are correcting their target of international tourists visit and revenue from the tourism sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162778/Ministry_of_Tourism_ANGELA_Tanoesoedibjo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mark Rutte

Il premier olandese Rutte getta la maschera e urla all'operaio: "Non darò i soldi agli italiani" (VIDEO)

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Striscia la notizia massacra Giovanna Botteri. Cosa risponde la corrispondente Rai

Kim Jong un è morto. La conferma di Tmz

Tmz: Kim Jong-un è morto. Ma nessuno lo conferma

Fase 2 con la nuova autodichiarazione. E scattano i fake ironici

Fase 2 con la nuova autocertificazione. E scattano subito i fake ironici

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini. Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

Da Conte irritante ai somari grillini
Con le mascherine di Sileri la cronaca di Gasparri è irresistibile

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Salvini re Mida al contrario, la poltronista del Pd, il segreto dei politici in quarantena. Il Superpodio!

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Striscia la Notizia, Michelle Hunziker fa un appello a Giovanna Botteri. Cosa le dice

Coronavirus, Vincenzo De Luca avverte la Campania sulla fase due: movida? Si sono bevuti il cervello

"Movida? Si sono bevuti il cervello". De Luca, tirata d'orecchie in vista della fase 2

Fedez e Chiara Ferragni fanno ginnastica ma il balletto della quarantena è un disastro

Fedez e Chiara Ferragni fanno ginnastica ma il balletto della quarantena è un disastro

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33