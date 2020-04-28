cerca

comunicati

AiCure Appoints Former Medidata Founder Ed Ikeguchi as CEO

di AdnKronos

28 Aprile 2020

AiCure Appoints Former Medidata Founder Ed Ikeguchi as CEO

Industry veteran to build on AiCure's ten years of market success and extend AI platform to digital biomarkers for holistic patient health

Continued corporate growth and platform milestones drive 2020 momentum

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure, an AI and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, today announced Ed Ikeguchi, M.D. as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Formerly serving as the company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and President, Dr. Ikeguchi's appointment as CEO will advance AiCure's commitment to improving holistic health through an understanding of the science behind human responses to illness and treatment. With today's announcement of digital biomarkers, AiCure is delivering on this vision.

Prior to joining as AiCure's CMO in 2018, Dr. Ikeguchi co-founded Medidata Solutions, where he grew the company from its inception to its initial public offering in 2009 while serving as its CEO from 1999-2001 and its CMO from 2001-2009. Dr. Ikeguchi's extensive experience in both the C-suite and in clinical environments, including his understanding of the many pain points of patient engagement, positions him well to lead the company in its next phase.

Dr. Ikeguchi takes the helm of AiCure, which for ten years, has enhanced the quality of clinical trial data by providing real-time monitoring of patient dosing and behavior, enabling smaller, faster trials. AiCure has established its value to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations by providing novel insights into patient behavior, allowing them to measure and modify it for optimal care. Capitalizing on the wealth of behavioral data AiCure has stored and analyzed, Dr. Ikeguchi will expand the company's footprint in digital biomarking to identify non-obvious patient reactions to capture a complete picture of complex human behavior. Further equipping clients with an understanding of such behavioral trends will empower real-time, objective observations of people in their natural environment that can help improve patient and trial outcomes.

"The traditional brick-and-mortar blueprint of healthcare and clinical trials only lends itself to transactional patient relationships and blind spots between in-person visits. At AiCure, we aim to shift this mindset and achieve continuous line-of-sight into an individual's wellbeing," said Dr. Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "It is my privilege to lead the company in its next chapter as we work toward holistic health delivery, deepen our understanding of patients' lived experience, and elevate the credibility of clinical trial results. We are poised to build on our strong momentum and further make our mark in patient care and drug development."

Pillars of Success Drive 2020 Growth

In addition to Dr. Ikeguchi's appointment, AiCure has achieved several milestones for a strong 2020 performance to-date, including: 

About AiCure AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 65 issued patents and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com.   

Media Contact Siobhan Nguyenaicure@fleishman.com617-986-5784

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022858/AiCure_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Kim Jong un è morto. La conferma di Tmz

Tmz: Kim Jong-un è morto. Ma nessuno lo conferma

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino conferma

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino confessa

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

25 Aprile, vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto fanno festa in barba al

Vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto adunata rossa alla faccia della quarantena

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33