cerca

comunicati

Propelling Total Health Program, XCMG Calls for Sustainable Career Development at World Day for Safety and Health at Work

di AdnKronos

27 Aprile 2020

Propelling Total Health Program, XCMG Calls for Sustainable Career Development at World Day for Safety and Health at Work

XUZHOU, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG(SHE:000425) launches the first global health initiative, the Total Health Program (THP), as a response to increasing health risk challenges and supporting employees and partners worldwide to a live healthy, better lifestyle.

With the slogan of "Better Health, Better Future!" THP emphasizes on "prevention first" and aims to help XCMG employees to improve health, immunity and strength physically and psychologically as major measure taken to build an elite talent team.  XCMG employees are encouraged to set individual health goals and work with partners to improve self-management voluntarily, and detailed measures are being taken across XCMG's manufacturing bases and overseas companies:

"THP is a sustainable, long-term project that calls for everybody's participation, being healthy is being responsible to both family and the company. We want to create a positive environment that can benefit employees' physical and psychological health, XCMG recognizes life safety and health as a priority and hopes to extend the THP to our supplies, dealers and partners worldwide," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG Brazil is encouraging local employees to join the THP initiative in their own way and understand healthy living. Staff in XCMG Brazil wrote down personal health plans and goals such as working out more, reading more, eating better and resting well on the "Better Health, Better Future" bulletin board.

THP features both online promotion as well as small-scale sessions carried out by departments and teams. XCMG will also host keynote speeches, quiz shows and online Q&A to increase engagement, and select health ambassadors to lead various activities.

Since its launch in late March, THP has benefited over 23,000 XCMG employees and a number of the company's global partners.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159952/XCMG_Brazil_Staff_Brainstorm_THP_Action_Plan.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Kim Jong un è morto. La conferma di Tmz

Tmz: Kim Jong-un è morto. Ma nessuno lo conferma

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino conferma

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino confessa

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

25 Aprile, vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto fanno festa in barba al

Vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto adunata rossa alla faccia della quarantena

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33