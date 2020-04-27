Canton Fair to Invite Global Buyers to its 127th Edition Online from June 15

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "The Fair"), which will be held from June 15 to 24, is inviting over 400,000 global buyers to its 127th and first ever online exhibition. Through digital platforms, Canton Fair will further promote business resumption and online trade connection in an open economy.

In response to the current challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on economic and social development, the Canton Fair is collaborating with its global partners, key international business associations and multinational companies, to invite targeted buyers to its online exhibition. Invitation through various channels has covered regular buyers and those who are not able to attend the previous editions due to time and cost restrictions.

In addition, the Fair is also extending its invitation scope of professional buyers by inviting more Chinese buyers to promote import as well as to encourage domestic consumption.

The online Canton Fair will keep its B2B focus to enable centralized product demonstration and resource integration so that companies can find their best solution for their target market. To further reduce communication barriers of online businesses, the Fair will create a virtual face-to-face trade negotiation environment by providing company credibility background information and multilingual translation support.

Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, noted that tens of thousands of buyers and exhibitors will have efficient interaction and communication at this 10-day event, which will not only facilitate one-stop sourcing experience for buyers, but also assist exhibitors to adjust their sales strategies and collect demand detail from buyers. Thus, both parties can make plans for their future sourcing and production.

China's tech giant Tencent has become the technical service provider for the Fair to offer all necessary technical and cloud support to ensure that traders can conduct their business at this event without travel.

The livestream service powered by Tencent is another highlight of this session. The 24-hour live service will allow buyers to conduct individual negotiation or join in on a mass product promotion event. Buyers can also visit previous videos and streams, as well as share and comment, just like a social platform.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

