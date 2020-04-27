cerca

Bracco Launches Global "BRACCO CARES" Initiative to Support Healthcare Professionals Through Trying Times

27 Aprile 2020

MILAN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging, a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, announced today a new initiative called BRACCO CARES. BRACCO CARES is a non-promotional program to support the healthcare community across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRACCO CARES is an opportunity for Bracco to give back to the imaging community for all that they do to support the diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients.

At this time, BRACCO CARES will consist of a series educational webinars and video talks that provide timely, relevant industry information and best practices, to help healthcare professionals navigate through the COVID-19 situation. BRACCO CARES is funded through an unrestricted educational grant by Bracco to Applied Radiology, which will manage the development and implementation of the webinars and video talks series.

Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging said, "The Bracco Group has been part of the global healthcare community for over 90 years. As reliable partner in the diagnostic imaging field, we want to support healthcare professionals during these unprecedented times. The BRACCO CARES program is just one of the many ways that Bracco provides support to those on the front-line. We proudly stand together with imaging professionals all over the world."

For more information about the Bracco Cares program, please visit: https://imaging.bracco.com/us-en/education/bracco-cares.

About Bracco Imaging Spa Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider, headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea.

Bracco Imaging's manufacturing plants operate in full compliance with the best practices and sustainable eco-friendly production processes. Manufacturing sites are based in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, China and Japan.

Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in three centers based in Italy, Switzerland and the USA. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

Press Contacts:Federica Urso Bracco Imaging Media RelationsMediarelations.Imaging@bracco.comM: + 39 366 6328611

Kimberly GerweckBracco Diagnostics Inc. Media Relations (USA)BDIMediaContact@diag.bracco.comD: +1 609-524-2777

