TI Fluid Systems to Support Ford Motor Company and 3M in Production of Air Purifying Respirators in Response to COVID-19

di AdnKronos

24 Aprile 2020

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company and 3M to produce air flex tube assemblies for powered air-purifying respiratory systems (PAPR) in response to the increased demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

3M's PAPR uses a waist-mounted, battery-powered blower that sends filtered air into a hood that helps provide respiratory protection for workers, including those in healthcare services. When Ford announced their proposed design solution for the production increase, TIFS recognized an opportunity to leverage the current design and manufacturing processes to engineer and mass produce quick connectors and a new air flex tube solution for the hood and fan pack used in the PAPR system.

Quick connector production and sub-assembly will take place at the TIFS New Haven, Michigan facility, with tube final assembly taking place at the Ashley, Indiana facility. Keeping production local will allow Ford and 3M to rapidly meet the increasing demand and to provide much-needed protection for healthcare professionals.

"We are honored to support Ford and 3M with our technical and manufacturing expertise in furthering this humanitarian initiative," said Bill Kozyra, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems.

About TI Fluid SystemsTI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 108 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg

 

